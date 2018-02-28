Oprah Gave Mindy Kaling's Newborn Daughter 'the Most Amazing' Gift

Oprah don't play!

The media mogul outdid herself while welcoming Mindy Kaling's newborn daughter into the world, sending the new mom an absolutely epic gift that's going to be hard for Kaling to top as her daughter grows up.

The former The Mindy Project star, who gave birth to her first child, Katherine, in December, opened up about the showstopping present in a recent interview with USA Today.

"I got a call from my assistant. She said, 'Oprah's assistant contacted me, she'd like to drop off a present.' I'm thinking, that's so nice, like, [it's] probably flowers. I had a kid, I'm a single mom. That's really nice Oprah remembered," Kaling revealed.



Flowers don't even compare to Winfrey's real gift, however!

"Two men are going to be coming to your house, they said, with a U-Haul truck," Kaling continued.

"True," Winfrey confirmed.

"All you want in life is to hear that two men in a U-Haul truck are coming to your house because Oprah sent them," Kaling shared. "I was supposed to go to work that day [but I was like], 'I gotta be here.'"

As for the unexpected gift, that would be a "hand-carved bookcase, prettier than any professional dollhouse you had ever seen," the actress gushed, adding that the gorgeous piece of furniture was filled with "a hundred of the classic essential books in children's literature."

"I held my baby up to it and I said, 'Did you see what Miss Winfrey did for you?'" she recalled. "Each book has 'Katherine's Book Club' on it."

According to Winfrey, however, the epic gift could have been a little bit better. "It wasn't as perfect as I wanted it to be," she confessed, sharing that she wanted the dollhouse to resemble the treehouse Kaling's Wrinkle in Time character, Mrs. Who, lives in."

"Now it only looks like a beautiful castle," Kaling cracked.

"It was the best I could do," Winfrey said.

"It's the most amazing gift," Kaling raved.

ET was with Kaling and the rest of the A Wrinkle in Time cast at the film's premiere on Monday, where she gave a sweet update on her baby girl. Hear more about little Katherine in the video below.

