Ryan Reynolds Bakes Wife Blake Lively Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Cake

It's the effort that counts!

Ryan Reynolds baked his wife, Blake Lively, a sweet heart-shaped strawberry cake for Valentine's Day, but in typical Reynolds fashion he made a joke about the end result.

"I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist," the Deadpool star wrote on Instagram on Wednesday alongside a pic of himself holding the cake.

Meanwhile, Lively celebrated Feb. 14 by attending the Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week show and dressing head-to-toe in red.

"If I’m this obnoxious at 30, you can only imagine how EXTRA I was on 'spirit day' at school," Lively captioned her Valentine's Day Instagram pic where she's wearing white heels with red hearts and holding a heart-shaped donut with red frosting.

ET caught up with The Shallows star at the MK show where she opened up about her recent 61 pound weight loss following the birth of her second daughter.

"I just wanted to do it slow and steady, and so I did. It took me 14 months, but I felt proud, so it's important for moms to know that," Lively shared. "It's also your thing, where you want to like, put on Spanx and be like, 'Look how skinny I look after a baby,' but really, it doesn't matter how many corsets you put on -- I was still a full 61 pounds over my weight."

