'SNL' Tackles Hollywood Sexual Harassment Scandal With Visit From H.R. in Brilliant 'Weekend Update' Sketch
"Weekend Update" host Colin Jost got a visit from Human Resources on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, and got some pointers on sexual harassment in the workplace.
The amazing sketch saw Cecily Strong playing Claire, NBC's frazzled and over-worked HR representative, who stops by to give Jost a little refresher course in appropriate office behavior in the wake of the myriad of sexual harassment and misconduct scandals rocking Hollywood in recent weeks.
Asking questions off a sexual harassment quiz, Claire begins with a simple one: "What is the appropriate way to handle a workplace relationship? A: Inform someone at HR. B: Lock her in a room and make her look at it. Or C: Bully her out of the entire industry."
"I'm gonna say 'A,'" Jost answers, without hesitation.
"Yes! Oh good, you got it!" Claire replies, relieved. "You know, you'd be surprised how many people get that wrong. You'd lose your damn mind!"
Claire's follow-up question concerns consent. Holding up a photograph of a random professionally dressed woman, the HR rep asks, "So, you run into your co-worker at the office. Now, is she – A: Giving you a seductive look that says, 'Hey, come get this.' B: She said no before, but that little skirt is saying, 'Yes, yes, me horny.' Or C: She's living her G-D life, and it has nothing to do with you! And the answer is?"
"I'm gonna say 'C,'" Jost replies.
"Yes! Leave her alone!" Claire shouts in frustration.
The quiz continued with questions that should be obvious (but seem to confuse some of the more terrible people in the world) such as "when is it OK to have a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old?" (answer: "never") and, "When talking to a co-worker in the office, where should you keep your penis?" (Answer: "In your pants").
While Jost passed the test, Claire from HR didn't take much solace in it.
"I'm sure I'll be back next week, and the week after that, forever and ever, because all of this isn't just a scandal and it didn't just start last week. It's just actual reality for half of the population," Claire said somberly before drinking some hand sanitizer in an attempt to cleanse her soul.
The list of Hollywood stars who have been accused of sexual misconduct and harassment over the last months has continued to grow, seemingly every day.
Over the weekend, a New York Times expose published the accounts of five women who accused comedian Louis C.K. of exposing himself to them.
The comic actor – who has hosted SNL four times, most recently in April during the last season – released a statement admitting, "These stories are true," and that he's "been remorseful of my actions."
