'The Voice' Wins Big Over 'American Idol' in First Head-to-Head Ratings

The Voice is victorious.

In its first head-to-head primetime battle with the newly rebooted American Idol on Monday night, The Voice scored a big win in the ratings. ABC's Idol, starring Katy Perry, Luke Bryanand Lionel Richie, dipped 22 percent from its Sunday premiere to Monday.

NBC's The Voice, with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, scored 11.721 million total viewers with a 2.3 rating among adults in the key 18-49 demographic -- keeping consistent from last week's ratings for the series. Monday's show, in fact, was the second most-watched episode of The Voice in the last year. Meanwhile, Idol recorded 8.359 million viewers and a 1.8 rating in the key demo. That's a difference of 40 percent overall and 28 percent in the main demo.

And while The Voice beat Idol in nearly every demographic group, there was one tie: millennial men, aged 18-34.

Monday night's broadcast marked the second night of auditions for Idol's premiere, and the fifth night (third week) of blind auditions of The Voice's 14th season.

Both competition shows have seen major changes this season, with Idol returning to the airwaves for the first time in two years and the original Idol winner, Clarkson, serving as a first-time coach on NBC's rival series. The Voice has also introduced a new tactic to its coaching strategy with "The Block."

But it's the coaches' real-life friendships that truly take center stage on The Voice. Earlier this year, Shelton and Clarkson opened up to ET about their hilarious wine-fueled double date nights with their respective significant others. See the interview below.

