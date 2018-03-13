Tori Spelling Kisses Dean McDermott On Set Amid Drama at Home

Whatever issues they may have, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott did not take their drama to work with them.

On Tuesday, the couple was spotted kissing on a set in Malibu, California, and appeared to be filming a scene as they were surrounded by a camera crew. Spelling was wearing a belted printed dress that was paired with pearls, red lipstick and a sunflower that was placed in her '50s-styled hair. As for McDermott, he sported a dark blue dress shirt that was tucked into black slacks.

The cast of Sharknado 5: Global Swarming -- including Tara Reid, Vivica A. Fox and Spelling's former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Ian Ziering -- were also on set.

Jacson / Splash News

Spelling and McDermott's public display of affection comes nearly a week after McDermott, 51, called the police to have them check on his wife's well-being.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to ET that on Wednesday morning, police were asked to do a welfare check on Spelling at a location in Thousand Oaks, California, and further noted that it was McDermott who made the call.

"Deputies went out to talk to her briefly and determined she was fine," the spokesperson said.

Spelling's recent wellness check came not long after police were sent to her home upon receiving a "mental illness" call, which a source told ET was a "huge wake-up call" for the mother of five.

The kiss also comes after a source told ET that Spelling and McDermott are struggling in their marriage.

“Tori and Dean’s marriage is in shambles despite having a sit-down last week to try to make it work. They made an attempt to use the tools given to them by their therapist to create a healthy environment for the kids, but it isn’t working,” the source said. “One of Tori’s main issues with Dean is he isn't helping with the kids as much as she feels he should. He used to do everything, but has stepped away and started taking more time for himself.”

Amid all this, ET confirmed on Monday that in addition to Spelling recently reuniting with Ziering on set, she is also gearing up to work on a project with her other former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Jennie Garth.

Here's more on the 44-year-old actress' whirlwind month:

RELATED CONTENT:

Tori Spelling: a Timeline of Her Ups and Downs

Tori Spelling's Marriage 'In Shambles' as She Deals With 'Non-Stop Chaos' at Home, Source Says (Exclusive)

Tori Spelling Focusing on Her Health: Alleged Breakdown Was 'Huge Wake-Up Call,' Source Says (Exclusive)

Related Gallery