10 Best Leggings From the Lululemon Sale -- Last Day to Save

The Lululemon sale launched this week with incredible deals across all categories (including men's items), and we've zeroed in on the sizable crop of leggings available at a discount. Today is the last day to save at the once a year Lululemon sale.

Many of our favorite styles are marked down, including the In Movement, Wunder Under and Align collections. We've already seen quite a few pairs of leggings (and sports bras) sell out, so head over to the sale ASAP and start filling your cart.

The Lululemon sale runs through July 13, with new items added daily. ET Style will be keeping up with the new markdowns, so keep checking back here for the top deals. 

Below, shop the best pairs of Lululemon leggings on sale right now.

These breathable leggings have convenient side pockets and a hidden waistband pocket for your phone and ID.

Invigorate High-Rise Crop 23"
Invigorate High-Rise Crop 23"
Invigorate High-Rise Crop 23"
REGULARLY $118

Yet another pair of Lululemon leggings you can wear to workouts and brunch.

Train Free High-Rise Crop 23"
Train Free High-Rise Crop 23"
Train Free High-Rise Crop 23"
REGULARLY $118

Choose from several eye-catching patterns, all with an ultra-comfortable fit.

Wunder Under Crop High-Rise
Wunder Under Crop High-Rise
Wunder Under Crop High-Rise
REGULARLY $88

Fast-drying, breathable leggings like these In Movement Tights are necessary for any sweaty activity.

In Movement Tight 25"
In Movement Tight 25"
In Movement Tight 25"
REGULARLY $98

A touch of velvet makes these yoga leggings look and feel luxurious.

Align Pant Super High-Rise 28"
Align Pant Super High-Rise 28"
Align Pant Super High-Rise 28"
REGULARLY $118

These special edition Wunder Under Tights have an eye-catching foiled-and-flocked print.

Speed Wunder Tight
Speed Wunder Tight
Speed Wunder Tight
REGULARLY $148

Between the mesh panels, high rise waistband and cool pattern, there's lots to love about these leggings.

Mapped Out High-Rise Tight 28"
Mapped Out High-Rise Tight 28"
Mapped Out High-Rise Tight 28"
REGULARLY $128

These classic Lululemon leggings feature a wide flat waistband with a handy pocket.

Wunder Under High-Rise 7/8 Tight
Wunder Under High-Rise 7/8 Tight
Wunder Under High-Rise 7/8 Tight
REGULARLY $98

Stay cool during your run or indoor workout in these breathable leggings.

Train Times Pant 25"
Train Times Pant 25"
Train Times Pant 25"
REGULARLY $98

Tie the waistband in front, back or tucked in for a versatile workout look.

Align Pant 28"
Align Pant 28"
Align Pant 28"
REGULARLY $118

