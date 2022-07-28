A holiday in July where we get to save on lipstick—count us in. If you’ve been holding off splurging on a new shade of lipstick or a vault full of lipstick shades, National Lipstick Day is your chance to treat yourself. Though National Lipstick Day doesn’t start until Friday, 29, some beauty brands are already hosting sales on lipsticks and other lip products. With discounts on hundreds of lipstick shades, it’s near-impossible to find the perfect hue for you.

Finding the perfect lipstick shade for you comes down to your preference and what look you’re going for. Going for a sultry or a gothic look—try a dark mauve lipstick or black lipstick. The dark lipstick shade will also draw attention to your face and lips. After all the time you spend on perfecting your makeup, your look deserves to stand out.

Granted, dark lipstick isn’t for everyone. If you’re the queen or king of the natural lip look, there are tons of National Lipstick Day sales with neutral lipsticks in practically every shade. Since Ulta always has standout deals on National Lipstick Day, we suggest the Ulta Luxe Lipstick in the shade Toasted Almond. It glides on your lips for a smooth application. So you can get an effortless look each time. Plus, reviewers swear by this lipstick.

One reviewer mentions, “I am shocked how much I love this color. The lipstick is matte but not drying. I don't like matte colors but something about this I love.” Who could resist a matte lipstick that isn’t drying? Not us, that’s for sure. If tube lipsticks aren’t a key step in your makeup routine, you can still celebrate National Lipstick Day with deals on other lip products.

Makeup brands know that not everyone is obsessed with tube lipstick. From lip oils to liquid lipsticks and even lip liners, brands have up to 50% off hundreds of lip products. National Lipstick Day only comes around once a year, and we know how busy you are.

To help you find the perfect shade, we’ve rounded up the best National Lipstick Day sales from retailers like Ulta, Nordstrom, Charlotte Tilbury, and Colourpop below.

For a limited time, you can get up to 30% off Charlotte's Iconic Matte Lip Kit, plus a handful of lip bundles. Charlotte Tilbury has tons of long-lasting lipsticks, so it's only natural that some shades are already selling out. This is our cue to start checking out now.

Charlotte's Summer Lip Secrets Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Summer Lip Secrets It comes with a glossy lipstick balm, satin-finish lipstick, and a lip tint. By the way, you can use the hydrating lip tint on your cheeks to create a buildable blush. $102 $71 Buy Now

Nobody makes affordable lippies better than Colourpop. In honor of National Lipstick Day, you can get up to 50% off every lip product on the site. Yes, that includes the vault sets as well.

Kiss Me Vault Set Colourpop Kiss Me Vault Set This vault set comes with 10 different lippie stix and 10 matching lippie pencils. Originally valued at $130, you can achieve perfectly kissable lips in 10 different shades. $60 $42 Buy Now

Everyone loves getting a free gift, especially when it comes to beauty products. Now, with every Dermelect purchase, you get a free Smooth & Supple On-The-Go Mini Lip Mask Melt. It melts away any cracks and dry patches on your lips, so you can have smooth lips to show off your favorite lipstick shade.

We knew we could count on Nordstrom for National Lipstick Day deals. Shop fan-favorite lipsticks from popular brands like Too Faced, Make Up For Ever, and Lancome and get up to 40% off.

Although it isn't officially called a National Lipstick Day sale, NYX is giving away a free mini version of their Butter Gloss with every purchase. Personally, we suggest you grab the Gimme Super Stars! Slim Lip Pencil Vault so that you can line your lips, too.

From July 29 through July 31, Rose Inc has a special promotion on refillable lipsticks. When you buy two Satin Lip Color Rich Refillable Lipsticks, you get one free Satin Lip Color Rich Refillable Lipstick Refill (an $18 value).

Now through Sunday, July 31, save 40% off specific Too Faced Lip products. If you're a Too Faced fan, you'll want to take advantage of this National Lipstick deal and get a lip plump, lip liner, and cream lipstick.

Leave it to Ulta to host multiple sales on all things lip-related. Now through July 30, the beauty retailer is hosting a buy one, get one 50% off sale on hundreds of its lipsticks. The buy one, get one half off deal applies to over 25 different brands. And yes, you can mix and match between different brands. Plus, select lip products are 40% off now until July 30.

Ulta Luxe Lipstick Ulta Ulta Luxe Lipstick Ulta's buy one, get one 50% off lipstick sale gives you the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite shade. $9 Buy Now

Morphe Mega Matte Lipstick Ulta Morphe Mega Matte Lipstick Not one can you grab this Morphe lipstick at 50%, it's also eligible for the Ulta buy one, get one half off promotion. And nobody can resist a double deal. $10 $5 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Black-Owned and Founded Brands at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

15 Beauty Deals You Can Still Shop from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Halsey's AF94 Makeup Is Officially Here and It's Affordable

The Best Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

This Is the One Hair Product Billie Eilish Can’t Live Without

Alert: Selena Gomez’s Favorite Body Cream Is on Sale