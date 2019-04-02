10 Nail Art and Color Trends You'll Want to Try Right Now -- Cow Print, Yellow & More!
Due for a mani?
Spring's biggest nail trends are getting us so excited for a trip to the salon. This season offers an array of colors and designs to choose from -- and each goes far beyond the classic red.
From swirly pastel confections to see-through jelly nails to cow print, browse through our edit of nail art and color inspiration ahead.
Cow Print
Animal print continues to be a huge trend on clothes, accessories, swimsuits and now nails. Specifically, cow print is a cool alternative to the ubiquitous leopard, and celebs like Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande have already rocked them.
Lava
Swirly combinations of pastel shades is a real mood for spring.
Half-Half
Can't choose between two colors? Opt for both via a 50/50, two-tone result.
Marigold
Sunny yellow is perfect if you love brights, and it'll complement all your spring dresses.
Jelly
The see-through, jelly-like nails first made waves last summer and it'll continue its popularity through 2019.
Gradient
For something more interesting than a monochrome mani, choose varying hues of your choice color.
Eyes
Placement of eyes on clean or neutral-colored nails is subtle yet whimsical. Kaley Cuoco is a fan.
Sunset
Nail art on bare, clear canvas is big this season. For a touch of sparkle, we love this embellished sunset design.
Confetti
Tack on colorful, metallic confetti-like strips or dots for a playful feel.
Quartz
Translate your crystal craze onto your nails via romantic rose quartz digits.
Catch up on spring's biggest makeup trends:
RELATED CONTENT:
Cardi B's Manicurist Reveals How Many Crystals She Uses on Her Insanely Blinged-Out Nails (Exclusive)
Heather Dubrow on Owning 50 and Leaving Her 'Housewives' Persona Behind (Exclusive)
Karlie Kloss' Insider Skincare Secret: The 'Face Gym' Brings Cardio to Your Facial!