Spring's biggest nail trends are getting us so excited for a trip to the salon. This season offers an array of colors and designs to choose from -- and each goes far beyond the classic red.

From swirly pastel confections to see-through jelly nails to cow print, browse through our edit of nail art and color inspiration ahead.

Cow Print

Animal print continues to be a huge trend on clothes, accessories, swimsuits and now nails. Specifically, cow print is a cool alternative to the ubiquitous leopard, and celebs like Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande have already rocked them.

Lava

Swirly combinations of pastel shades is a real mood for spring.

Half-Half

Can't choose between two colors? Opt for both via a 50/50, two-tone result.

Marigold

Sunny yellow is perfect if you love brights, and it'll complement all your spring dresses.

Jelly

The see-through, jelly-like nails first made waves last summer and it'll continue its popularity through 2019.

Gradient

For something more interesting than a monochrome mani, choose varying hues of your choice color.

Eyes

Placement of eyes on clean or neutral-colored nails is subtle yet whimsical. Kaley Cuoco is a fan.

Sunset

Nail art on bare, clear canvas is big this season. For a touch of sparkle, we love this embellished sunset design.

Confetti

Tack on colorful, metallic confetti-like strips or dots for a playful feel.

Quartz

Translate your crystal craze onto your nails via romantic rose quartz digits.

