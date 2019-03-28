Heather Dubrow has moved on from reality TV.

The former star of Real Housewives of Orange County reflects on her time on the show and fills us in on her new projects and turning 50 as she takes off her makeup for ET's Unfiltered series.

After starring on the show since 2012, Dubrow left Housewives after season 11 in 2016. On the show, Dubrow was known for her proper personality as she lived her life in front of the cameras with her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Terry, who currently stars on Botched, and four children.

Despite the show's portrayal of her, the brunette beauty says she's far from it in real life.

"I think the biggest misconception of me is that I have a stick up my a**," Dubrow explains. "I think that especially when I started Housewives, I was so scared of how I was going to come off. I was really closed off and buttoned up and it’s just really not me. I’m a much looser person and I like to have fun and I’m not judgmental."

Dubrow, who started her career as a television actress, appearing on Married With Children, Life With Roger and Jenny, took a step back from acting when she married Terry in 1999 (they celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in June) and started a family.

Dubrow admits that being on Housewives, which started as something they did for fun, began to bring some challenges for the couple.

"I think it was on our third season, we were fighting," Dubrow admits. "I mean, we were just fighting a lot and it wasn’t like us. It was the show and so it came to a head and I said to him, 'We have a choice, this is not good for our marriage, so either I’m quitting this show and we are done or we have to figure out how to do this show appropriately, honestly and together' because I think for him it was kind of a joke."

Although there are moments she regrets from the show, Dubrow says she has only learned from those experiences and is thankful for the platform Housewives has given her.

"I regret things that I said. I regret things that I did, but isn’t that just true of life in general?" she shares. "I think it’s what you take away from it in how you do better in your life, if you become a better person and learn from it and I feel I’ve been doing that or been trying to do my best to become a more self-actualized person and learn from those missteps and those mistakes that we all make."

Since closing the Housewives chapter, Heather and Terry worked closer together than ever before on their joint book, The Dubrow Diet: Interval Eating to Lose Weight and Feel Ageless, and skincare line, Consult Beaute.

"I love watching him do his thing and he loves watching me do my thing, and we have our separate careers, but when we can come together and create something together like that, it is fun!" Dubrow says.

In addition, the busy mom has her own podcast, Heather Dubrow's World, along with a lifestyle YouTube channel, Heather's Closet. She recently unveiled a new show at SXSW called Women Offering Real Knowledge (W.O.R.K.) where she gathers a panel of successful women in business to discuss and spread their knowledge in furthering careers.

Dubrow celebrated a milestone birthday in January as well, and she shared an empowering outlook on aging.

"I think a lot of people think 50 is a death sentence, especially for women in Hollywood. I don’t think of it that way. I think that everything that has happened in these past 50 years has been such big life lessons and I think of 50 as my halftime show," she shares. "So what I’ve learned I can take and use for my second half, but now I have more confidence. I have a little bit of the 'what do I have to lose?' and I'm excited about it."

For more celebrity news, sign up to ET's newsletter Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jazz Jennings Says She Has 'No Regrets' About Publicly Sharing Her Gender Confirmation Story (Exclusive)

Patrick Starrr Opens Up About Shaving His Head and His Life Mantra for Tackling Negativity (Exclusive)

Manila Luzon Opens Up About Her 'Drag Race' Journey and the Late Sahara Davenport (Exclusive)