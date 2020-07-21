11 Honoré Sale: Up to 60% Off Designer Clothing
11 Honoré is having a sale on designer clothing! The online luxury fashion retailer, which specifically carries sizes 12 to 24, is having a semi-annual sale event, offering up to 60% off select styles from top brands such as Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung, Veronica Beard, Cushnie and more.
Invest in that designer piece you've been eyeing for months or treat yourself to a gorgeous dress to wear this summer. Note, all sale items are final. Standard shipping is free.
Shop the 11 Honoré semi-annual sale.
Check out ET Style's top picks.
A timeless square-neck black dress from Cushnie.
This printed floral dress by Veronica Beard is so chic.
A fluttery, color-blocked snakeskin print frock from Parker.
These RtA skinny jeans will be a staple in your wardrobe.
An elegant Zac Posen satin blouse you'll wear for years to come.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: How to Preview All the Discounted Items
Universal Standard Sample Sale: Up to 75% Off Bestsellers
Lulus Sale: Buy 2 Outlet Items, Get 1 Free!