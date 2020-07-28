Universal Standard Sale: Up to 75% Off Dresses, Jumpsuits and More

Universal Standard's biggest sale event is happening right now! From now through Aug. 2, save up to 75% on the brand's bestselling styles during the Universal Standard Sample Sale.

Shop everything from tops and bottoms to denim, skinny jeans and dresses, along with athleisure and loungewear to make your wardrobe for staying at home extra comfortable and stylish. Universal Standard is known for its chic, versatile and minimalist pieces offered in an expansive range of sizes inclusive for all women -- 00 to 40. All sale items are final, and shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.

Be sure to check out their Deal of the Day: One standout product will be offered at a deeper discount for 24 hours only.

Shop the Universal Standard Sample Sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks.

This gorgeous tiered maxi dress is perfect for summer.

A soft cropped tee to wear with everything.

We love these comfy leggings with panel detail.

Boyfriend jeans you'll want to wear every day.

A striped turtleneck is a classic.

Throw on this sleek, military-inspired jumpsuit whenever.

A knotted jersey dress for casual days.

