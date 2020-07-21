Shopping

Lulus Sale: Buy 2 Outlet Items, Get 1 Free!

Lulus Sale
Lulus

The biggest Lulus sale of the year is happening right now. Through July 26, buy two outlet items and get one outlet item free!

Head to the popular fashion brand's site to shop more than 1,500 styles across five outlet price categories -- Under $50, Under $40, Under $25, Under $20 and Under $10. Apparel, shoes and accessories are all discounted and up for grabs.

Lulus is known for affordable, on-trend pieces including dresses, denim, loungewear, swimwear, bridal and more. For the outlet sale, you can choose one free item per order, and your discount will be applied to the lowest-priced item in your cart (no promo code required). Note that all outlet purchases are final sale.

Below, ET Style's picks from the Lulus sale!

A fun and flirty midi skirt to shake up your summer wardrobe.

Luxe Touch Beige Polka Dot Fringe Faux-Wrap Midi Skirt
REGULARLY $54

Float through the season in this dreamy off-the-shoulder dress.

Feel the Love Mauve Off-the-Shoulder Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
REGULARLY $69

Vegan suede platforms are the perfect complement to jeans, skirts and dresses.

Kimala Ash Coral Suede Platform Heels
REGULARLY $33

A chic standout top to pair with a dressy skirt or your favorite denim.

Doing It All Black Ribbed Knit Mock Neck Open Tie-Sleeve Sweater
REGULARLY $49

Just add a brightly colored bathing suit to this printed cover-up. 

So Right Sarong Teal Green Tropical Print Swim Cover-Up
REGULARLY $29.95

Meet your easy-breezy summer and fall uniform.

True Radiance White Multi Print Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit
REGULARLY $62

These shorts were made to be paired with graphic tees and classic striped tanks.

World Traveler Olive Green High-Waisted Shorts
REGULARLY $39

