Eloquii Sale: 40% Off Everything Plus 10% Off Your Entire Order

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Eloquii sale 1280
Courtesy of Eloquii

Eloquii is having a Friendsgiving sale and you don't want to miss it!

Save 40% Off everything on their website plus take an extra 10% off your order with promo code FRIENDS. Also, you can get free standard shipping in the US when you spend $125 or more.

Eloquii carries trendy plus size clothes and accessories for sizes 14 to 28. Whether you're looking for new summer dress styles, a swimsuit or chic tops to throw on for work video conference calls, you're sure to find something to fit your personal style from the brand.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks from the Eloquii outlet sale.

Shop the Eloquii sale:

9-to-5 Layering Tank
Eloquii
9-to-5 Layering Tank
Eloquii
9-to-5 Layering Tank
Eloquii
The perfect shirt to throw on for your zoom meetings at home.
REGULARLY $49.95
Velvet Wrap Dress With Tie
Eloquii
Velvet Wrap Dress With Tie
Eloquii
Velvet Wrap Dress With Tie
Eloquii
If you're looking for the perfect dress to rock this holiday season, here it is! 
Pleated Tulle Maxi Skirt
Eloquii
Pleated Tulle Maxi Skirt
Eloquii
Pleated Tulle Maxi Skirt
Eloquii
Look haute in this red pleated maxi Eloquii skirt! This skirt is a must buy! 
Olivia Sculpting Skinny Jean
Eloquii
Olivia Sculpting Skinny Jean
Eloquii
Olivia Sculpting Skinny Jean
Eloquii
These Eloquii jeans were made especially for our ladies with hips! 
Faux Leather Puff Sleeve Peplum Top
Eloquii
Eloquii Faux Leather Puff Sleeve Peplum Top
Eloquii
Faux Leather Puff Sleeve Peplum Top
Eloquii
This Eloquii Faux Leather Puff Sleeve Peplum Top makes the right kind of statement. This shirt also comes in an awesome brown color. 
Faux Leather Blazer
Eloquii
Eloquii Faux Leather Blazer
Eloquii
Faux Leather Blazer
Eloquii
This epic Eloquii Faux Leather Blazer comes in two colors: wine tasting or pine grove. This blazer is 40% off with the code FRIENDS.
Satin Duster with Fringe Detail
Eloquii
Eloquii Satin Duster with Fringe Detail
Eloquii
Satin Duster with Fringe Detail
Eloquii
This Eloquii Satin Duster with Fringe Detail is to-die-for! This satin duster comes in botanical green and marsala.
Flare Sleeve Pearl Top
Eloquii
Eloquii Flare Sleeve Pearl Top
Eloquii
Flare Sleeve Pearl Top
Eloquii
The Eloquii Flare Sleeve Pearl Top has boat neck sleeves with a pearl blouse.
ORIGINALLY $89.95
Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Eloquii
Eloquii Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Eloquii
Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Eloquii
This Eloquii Faux Leather Moto Jacket will be the hit of the fall when you step out in it. This amazing jacket is available in six different colors: very berry, bone, melted chocolate, majolica, mauve and black. 
ORIGINALLY $134.95
Linen Culotte
Eloquii
Linen Culotte
Eloquii
Linen Culotte
Eloquii
High-rise and straight leg, these Eloquii culottes are versatile and flattering.
REGULARLY $69.95
Alabama Blazer
Eloquii
Alabama Blazer
Eloquii
Alabama Blazer
Eloquii
Update any outfit in your wardrobe with this crisp and clean Eloquii Alabama blazer. Shop it in two other pretty colors.

