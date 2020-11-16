Eloquii Sale: 40% Off Everything Plus 10% Off Your Entire Order

Eloquii is having a Friendsgiving sale and you don't want to miss it!

Save 40% Off everything on their website plus take an extra 10% off your order with promo code FRIENDS. Also, you can get free standard shipping in the US when you spend $125 or more.

Eloquii carries trendy plus size clothes and accessories for sizes 14 to 28. Whether you're looking for new summer dress styles, a swimsuit or chic tops to throw on for work video conference calls, you're sure to find something to fit your personal style from the brand.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks from the Eloquii outlet sale.

Shop the Eloquii sale:

9-to-5 Layering Tank Eloquii Eloquii 9-to-5 Layering Tank Eloquii The perfect shirt to throw on for your zoom meetings at home. REGULARLY $49.95 $14.97 at Eloquii

Velvet Wrap Dress With Tie Eloquii Eloquii Velvet Wrap Dress With Tie Eloquii If you're looking for the perfect dress to rock this holiday season, here it is! $119.95 at Eloquii

Pleated Tulle Maxi Skirt Eloquii Eloquii Pleated Tulle Maxi Skirt Eloquii Look haute in this red pleated maxi Eloquii skirt! This skirt is a must buy! $109.95 at Eloquii

Olivia Sculpting Skinny Jean Eloquii Eloquii Olivia Sculpting Skinny Jean Eloquii These Eloquii jeans were made especially for our ladies with hips! $89.95 at Eloquii

Faux Leather Puff Sleeve Peplum Top Eloquii Eloquii Faux Leather Puff Sleeve Peplum Top Eloquii This Eloquii Faux Leather Puff Sleeve Peplum Top makes the right kind of statement. This shirt also comes in an awesome brown color. $79.95 at Eloquii

Faux Leather Blazer Eloquii Eloquii Faux Leather Blazer Eloquii This epic Eloquii Faux Leather Blazer comes in two colors: wine tasting or pine grove. This blazer is 40% off with the code FRIENDS. $134.95 at Eloquii

Satin Duster with Fringe Detail Eloquii Eloquii Satin Duster with Fringe Detail Eloquii This Eloquii Satin Duster with Fringe Detail is to-die-for! This satin duster comes in botanical green and marsala. $139.95 at Eloquii

Flare Sleeve Pearl Top Eloquii Eloquii Flare Sleeve Pearl Top Eloquii The Eloquii Flare Sleeve Pearl Top has boat neck sleeves with a pearl blouse. ORIGINALLY $89.95 $79.95 at Eloquii

Faux Leather Moto Jacket Eloquii Eloquii Faux Leather Moto Jacket Eloquii This Eloquii Faux Leather Moto Jacket will be the hit of the fall when you step out in it. This amazing jacket is available in six different colors: very berry, bone, melted chocolate, majolica, mauve and black. ORIGINALLY $134.95 $129.95 at Eloquii

Linen Culotte Eloquii Eloquii Linen Culotte Eloquii High-rise and straight leg, these Eloquii culottes are versatile and flattering. REGULARLY $69.95 $22.97 at Eloquii

Alabama Blazer Eloquii Eloquii Alabama Blazer Eloquii Update any outfit in your wardrobe with this crisp and clean Eloquii Alabama blazer. Shop it in two other pretty colors. $119.95 at Eloquii

