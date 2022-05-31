Without a doubt, the past two years have proven that teachers have one of the hardest jobs out there. And there's no better time to say "Thank You" to the educators who've pivoted to accommodate the unique circumstances of the global pandemic as they help raise the next generation -- aka the little ones in your life -- virtually and in person.

There are plenty of ways you can celebrate the educator who's gone above and beyond to continue their lesson plans and maintain your child's sanity (along with yours and their own) throughout the entire school year. That said, finding the perfect teacher appreciation gift to show your gratefulness is easier said than done, especially when you want to give them a present that they'll actually enjoy. Not to worry, that's where we come in.

Perhaps you've already teamed up with other parents to brainstorm some Teacher End of Year gift ideas like a sweet flower delivery, a gift basket curated by the students or another personalized teacher gift. But just in case you want to show your appreciation for all the days your child's favorite school teacher has spent in the classroom, we pulled together some unique gift ideas that are sure to be crowd-pleasers.