14 Teacher Appreciation Gifts They'll Actually Love
Without a doubt, the past two years have proven that teachers have one of the hardest jobs out there. And with Teacher Appreciation Week happening from May 2 to May 6, there's no better time to say "Thank You" to the educators who've pivoted to accommodate the unique circumstances of the global pandemic as they help raise the next generation -- aka the little ones in your life -- virtually and in person.
There are plenty of ways you can celebrate the educator who's gone above and beyond to continue their lesson plans and maintain your child's sanity (along with yours and their own) throughout the entire school year. That said, finding the perfect teacher appreciation gift to show your gratefulness is easier said than done, especially when you want to give them a present that they'll actually enjoy. Not to worry, that's where we come in.
Perhaps you've already teamed up with other parents to brainstorm some Teacher Appreciation gift ideas like a sweet flower delivery, a gift basket curated by the students or another personalized teacher gift. But just in case you want to show your appreciation for all the days your child's favorite school teacher has spent in the classroom, we pulled together some unique gift ideas that are sure to be crowd-pleasers.
From a sleek organizer to hold all of their school supplies and a teacher survival kit to gift ideas that'll help them immerse in complete self-care when they're off the clock, scroll down to shop the best Teacher Appreciation gifts that the teachers in your life will cherish now and forever.
An air purifier for the classroom is a wonderful gift. This air purifier helps be done with dust, pollen, pet dander, food and smoke odors.
This 6-pack of shower bombs are useful for any teacher whose sinuses need help decongesting whether it be from allergies or a classroom bout of the cold.
Give the teacher in your life a large personalized tote bag. Also great to use as gift bag to hold more teacher appreciation gifts.
A teacher can never have too many fun colored pens.
Anyone -- including a certain special teacher -- will love receiving a gorgeous bouquet as a gift of appreciation.
These little pearl earrings will be a great gift for them to wear for any occasion -- including regular school days.
Whether they use it as decor in the classroom or light it up at home, a scented candle will always be a thoughtful gift to show your teacher appreciation.
A gift box filled with self-care essentials is one of those things that your child's teacher might not think to get herself but will always appreciate.
If you don't have time to get a personalized gift to get for the one who takes care of your little ones' education, opt for this pretty necklace.
Listen, a teacher will never turn down a sleek and stylish desk organizer -- especially when it comes as a gift.
Your teacher's morning beverage will stay hot for so much longer in this insulated coffee mug.
As someone who's going to be in contact with multiple children a day, your teacher will love receiving this kit from Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen's new brand, Safely. This set includes hand soap, hand cream and hand sanitizer.
Without a doubt, this may be one of the most unique Teacher Appreciation gifts your teacher will receive.
Get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy $50 in Amazon gift cards. Treat the teacher in your life to an Amazon gift card and get free Amazon money for yourself to spend on Prime Day.
