14 Teacher Appreciation Week Gifts They'll Actually Love

By ETonline Staff
Without a doubt, the past year and a half have proven that teachers have one of the hardest jobs out there. And with Teacher Appreciation Week happening from May 3 to May 7, there's no better time to say "Thank You" to the educators who've pivoted to accommodate the unique circumstances of the global pandemic as they help raise the next generation -- aka the little ones in your life -- virtually.

There are plenty of ways you can celebrate the educator who's gone above and beyond to continue their lesson plans and maintain your child's sanity (along with yours and their own) throughout the entire school year. That said, finding the perfect teacher gift to show your gratefulness is easier said than done, especially when you want to give them a present that they'll actually enjoy. Not to worry, that's where we come in.

Perhaps you've already teamed up with other parents to brainstorm some Teacher Appreciation Week ideas like a sweet flower delivery, a gift basket curated by the students or another personalized teacher gift.  But just in case you want to show your appreciation for all the days your child's favorite school teacher has spent in the virtual classroom, we pulled together some unique gift ideas that are sure to be crowd-pleasers. 

From a sleek organizer to hold all of their school supplies and a teacher survival kit to gift ideas that'll help them immerse in complete self-care when they're off the clock, scroll down to shop the best Teacher Appreciation gifts that the teachers in your life will cherish now and forever.

UrbanStems The Soleil
Anyone -- including a certain special teacher -- will love receiving a gorgeous bouquet as a gift of appreciation.
$55 AT URBANSTEMS
Kate Spade Tiny Twinkles Mini Pearl Mini Hoops
These little pearl earrings will be a great gift for them to wear for any occasion -- including regular school days.
$38 AT KATE SPADE
Coach Mini Boxy Cosmetic Case With Wildflower Print
Without a doubt, this pretty floral-print cosmetics case will always be a welcome addition to their tote bag or desk drawer.
$31 AT COACH OUTLET
Sweet Water Decor Coconut + Mahogany Candle
Whether they use it as decor in the classroom or light it up at home, a scented candle will always be a thoughtful gift to show your teacher appreciation.
$20 AT AMAZON
The Little Flower Soap Co. Essential Oil Aromatherapy Gift Box
A gift box filled with self-care essentials is one of those things that your child's teacher might not think to get herself but will always appreciate.
$29 AT AMAZON
Emivia Jewelry A Truly Amazing Teacher Necklace
If you don't have time to get a personalized gift to get for the one who takes care of your little ones' education, opt for this pretty necklace.
$28 AT ETSY (REGULARLY $40)
Sweet Talk Designs Teacher's Survival Kit
One fun teacher appreciation gift idea is this handy kit -- which can hold everyday essentials like aspirin, mints, or lip balm -- because some days are tougher than others.
$6 AND UP AT ETSY
Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier
Help make the day-to-day life of your child's favorite teacher a little more relaxing with the addition of this portable humidifier. It'll be the perfect gift, especially since it'll plug right into a USB port.
$39 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Journey of Something Desert Art 3D Puzzle
Your teacher will love having this fun and playful 3D puzzle to fidget with when they aren't hard at work teaching lessons.
$15 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Design Ideas Matte Black Magnetic Desk Set
Listen, a teacher will never turn down a sleek and stylish desk organizer -- especially when it comes as a gift.
$34 AT THE CONTAINER STORE
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
Your teacher's morning beverage will stay hot for so much longer in this insulated coffee mug.
$35 AT AMAZON
Anthropologie Pencil Me In Weekly Deskpad
What better way to show your appreciation for someone who spends most of their days with lesson plans for the school year than a cute desk pad?
$24 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Safely Clean Hands Kit
As someone who's going to be in contact with multiple children a day, your teacher will love receiving this kit from Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen's new brand, Safely. This set includes hand soap, hand cream and hand sanitizer.
$25 AT SAFELY
Katie and Dustin Watts Bubble Tea Kit
Without a doubt, this may be one of the most unique Teacher Appreciation gifts your teacher will receive.
$38 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

