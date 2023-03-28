15 Best Passover Gifts to Bring to Your Seder This Year

Springtime holidays are officially here, but Easter isn't the only holiday next week. The shelves of your grocery store are stocking up with matzo, which means it's almost time for Passover. Commemorating the Biblical story of Exodus, Passover begins the evening of Wednesday, April 4, 2023. While Passover isn't traditionally a gift-giving holiday, if you've been invited to a Passover Seder, it's always courteous to bring along something for your hardworking host or hostess.

The best Passover gifts can range from delicious food like candy-topped matzah to gag gifts to a piece of Judaica that's sure to be cherished for years. Most importantly, you'll want to make sure that what you're bringing into your host or hostess' home is kosher for the holiday. You've probably walked past the small Jewish section of your local department store and were underwhelmed with the paltry offerings, which is why we're here to help steer you in the right direction.

Ahead, shop our favorite hostess gifts for you to bring to your Passover Seder this year. Chag sameach and happy Passover!

Diptyque Baies Candle Amazon Diptyque Baies Candle While Passover is not the Jewish holiday typically associated with candles, any Seder host or hostess will love burning this Diptque candle while entertaining. $78 $60 Shop Now

Voluspa Mokara Candle Voluspa Voluspa Mokara Candle This gorgeous candle smells so fresh and the scent makes any living space really feel like a home. You'll get the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones. $37 Shop Now

Matzah Crumb Sweeper Amazon Matzah Crumb Sweeper Matzah crumbs seem to make their way everywhere - until now! This fun Passover themed table crumb sweeper will get those pesky crumbs under control. $8 Shop Now

Matzah Holder Case Amazon Matzah Holder Case Your host can keep the matzah fresh all week — use the holder on the dinner table and then just close it up and store away. $25 Shop Now

Famille Rose Serving Bowl Williams Sonoma Famille Rose Serving Bowl The seder meal has about a thousand components, so grab your host something practical, like this spring-themed serving bowl from Williams Sonoma, the perfect vessel for eggs, parsley, matzah and more. $60 Shop Now

Double The Peony UrbanStems Double The Peony This striking blush-toned bouquet is a welcome addition to any room. Choose from three bouquet sizes of lush peonies, a 10-stem Single, a 20-stem Double, or a 30-stem Triple. $176 $158 Shop Now

Passover Crew Adult Socks Amazon Passover Crew Adult Socks Make your host or hostess laugh with these crew socks designed with the most important question of the seder — Why is this night different from all other nights? As you may (or may not know), the Four Questions are an integral part of the seder, led by the youngest member in attendance, so there's a good chance your host has read them a handful of times and will be delighted by this kitschy gift. $8 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Tory Burch Sandal Deals to ﻿Step Into Spring in Style

Sephora’s Spring Sale Is Now Open To Everyone — Shop the 15 Best Deals

Nordstrom Rack is Taking 52% Off Its Famous Skincare Devices & Kits

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: New Spring Deals Up to 75% Off

The 22 Best Walking Shoes for Women for Spring 2022

Amazon Just Launched a Plus-Size Fashion Guide for Spring