15 Best Shoes From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Sales are in full swing ahead of Memorial Day weekend. If you only have time to shop one sale this season, it should be the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale — especially since it has a ton of discounts on summer shoes.

With savings up to 60% off on top-rated brands like Free People, Kate Spade, Nike, Tory Burch and a ton more, you can find the perfect footwear to upgrade your summer wardrobe. Since the Half-Yearly Sale only comes around once a year, some styles and sizes are already selling out, so we suggest you finalize your cart soon.

Shop the Half-Yearly Sale

To help you find great deals on shoes, we've put together a list of the best-selling sneakers, sandals, flip flops and slides from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.

Shop our top shoe deals from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale below.

Free People Vale Sandal Nordstrom Free People Vale Sandal Wear this wide strap sandal from Free People to your next beach getaway. Both color options are currently on sale during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale. $168 $109 Buy Now

Tory Burch Hank Sneaker Nordstrom Tory Burch Hank Sneaker Throw on a tank top, a pair of denim shorts, a cute crossbody bag and these sneakers from Tory Burch and you'll be ready to start the day. $238 $167 Buy Now

Michael Kors Lilo Flip Flop Nordstrom Michael Kors Lilo Flip Flop Upgrade your old flip flops with a more fashionable version. The Michael Kors Lilo Flip Flop features a repeating Michael Kors logo printed on the midsole, as well as a lifted heel to keep you on-trend this season. $55 $33 Buy Now

Circus by Sam Edelman Skeet Sandal Nordstrom Circus by Sam Edelman Skeet Sandal The Skeet Sandal from Circus by Sam Edelman takes a modern spin on the flip flop by combining it with a small heel. If you want to add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe, this colorful and floral shoe could be just what you're looking for. $90 $50 Buy Now

