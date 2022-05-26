15 Best Shoes From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
Sales are in full swing ahead of Memorial Day weekend. If you only have time to shop one sale this season, it should be the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale — especially since it has a ton of discounts on summer shoes.
With savings up to 60% off on top-rated brands like Free People, Kate Spade, Nike, Tory Burch and a ton more, you can find the perfect footwear to upgrade your summer wardrobe. Since the Half-Yearly Sale only comes around once a year, some styles and sizes are already selling out, so we suggest you finalize your cart soon.
To help you find great deals on shoes, we've put together a list of the best-selling sneakers, sandals, flip flops and slides from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.
Shop our top shoe deals from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale below.
These versatile shoes can be used for a long run, walk or strenuous 12-hour shift on your feet thanks to Nike's foam cushion.
These cute braided sandals are the perfect footwear to liven up your summer wardrobe. During the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale, select colorways are on sale for 36% off.
Pack this colorful strappy sandal for your next summer vacation.
If you're shopping for a summer-ready sandal for your next trail trek, camping trip or hike, then you've found the perfect match with the Teva Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal.
Want the convenience of a slide sandal with just a bit more height? Try the Marlie Platform Sandal from Circus by Sam Edelman to pull off some comfortable Y2K footwear in the summer heat.
Wear this wide strap sandal from Free People to your next beach getaway. Both color options are currently on sale during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.
This open-toed platform sandal by Kate Spade New York is a great shoe to wear on date night. After all, the confetti heart pattern is a cute flirty addition for summer and beyond.
Throw on a tank top, a pair of denim shorts, a cute crossbody bag and these sneakers from Tory Burch and you'll be ready to start the day.
Summertime is essentially made for simple styles like slide sandals. Just slip the Steve Madden Safe Slide Sandals on, and head to the beach or pool for the day.
Upgrade your old flip flops with a more fashionable version. The Michael Kors Lilo Flip Flop features a repeating Michael Kors logo printed on the midsole, as well as a lifted heel to keep you on-trend this season.
The Skeet Sandal from Circus by Sam Edelman takes a modern spin on the flip flop by combining it with a small heel. If you want to add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe, this colorful and floral shoe could be just what you're looking for.
Thanks to the contoured footbed on the Tory Miller Cloud Sandal, these medallion-decorated sandals make the perfect casual walking shoes.
Shop the celeb-loved Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal, and get this fluffy footwear for half the price.
A floral-printed canvas sneaker is a must-have for the warmer months.
These Classic Crocs Sandals make the perfect water shoes when you're walking along the shore.
