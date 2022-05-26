Shopping

15 Best Shoes From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Shoes From Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
Nordstrom and ET Online

Sales are in full swing ahead of Memorial Day weekend. If you only have time to shop one sale this season, it should be the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale — especially since it has a ton of discounts on summer shoes.

With savings up to 60% off on top-rated brands like Free People, Kate Spade, Nike, Tory Burch and a ton more, you can find the perfect footwear to upgrade your summer wardrobe. Since the Half-Yearly Sale only comes around once a year, some styles and sizes are already selling out, so we suggest you finalize your cart soon. 

Shop the Half-Yearly Sale

To help you find great deals on shoes, we've put together a list of the best-selling sneakers, sandals, flip flops and slides from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale. 

Shop our top shoe deals from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale below.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe

These versatile shoes can be used for a long run, walk or strenuous 12-hour shift on your feet thanks to Nike's foam cushion.

$120$102
Dolce Vita Paily Slide Sandal
Dolce Vita Paily Slide Sandals
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Paily Slide Sandal

These cute braided sandals are the perfect footwear to liven up your summer wardrobe. During the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale, select colorways are on sale for 36% off.

$125$80
Tiff Strappy Sandal
Tiff Strappy Sandal
Nordstrom
Tiff Strappy Sandal

Pack this colorful strappy sandal for your next summer vacation. 

$115$62
Teva Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal
Teva Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal
Nordstrom
Teva Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal

If you're shopping for a summer-ready sandal for your next trail trek, camping trip or hike, then you've found the perfect match with the Teva Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal.

$75$50
Circus by Sam Edelman Marlie Platform Sandal
Circus by Sam Edelman Marlie Platform Sandal
Nordstrom
Circus by Sam Edelman Marlie Platform Sandal

Want the convenience of a slide sandal with just a bit more height? Try the Marlie Platform Sandal from Circus by Sam Edelman to pull off some comfortable Y2K footwear in the summer heat. 

$80$45
Free People Vale Sandal
Free People Vale Sandal
Nordstrom
Free People Vale Sandal

Wear this wide strap sandal from Free People to your next beach getaway. Both color options are currently on sale during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.

$168$109
Kate Spade New York Confetti Platform Sandal
Kate Spade New York Confetti Platform Sandal
Nordstrom
Kate Spade New York Confetti Platform Sandal

This open-toed platform sandal by Kate Spade New York is a great shoe to wear on date night. After all, the confetti heart pattern is a cute flirty addition for summer and beyond. 

$228$137
Tory Burch Hank Sneaker
Tory Burch Hank Sneaker
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Hank Sneaker

Throw on a tank top, a pair of denim shorts, a cute crossbody bag and these sneakers from Tory Burch and you'll be ready to start the day.

$238$167
Steve Madden Safe Slide Sandal
Steve Madden Safe Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Safe Slide Sandal

Summertime is essentially made for simple styles like slide sandals. Just slip the Steve Madden Safe Slide Sandals on, and head to the beach or pool for the day. 

$50$27
Michael Kors Lilo Flip Flop
Michael Kors Lilo Flip Flop
Nordstrom
Michael Kors Lilo Flip Flop

Upgrade your old flip flops with a more fashionable version. The Michael Kors Lilo Flip Flop features a repeating Michael Kors logo printed on the midsole, as well as a lifted heel to keep you on-trend this season.

$55$33
Circus by Sam Edelman Skeet Sandal
Circus by Sam Edelman Skeet Sandal
Nordstrom
Circus by Sam Edelman Skeet Sandal

The Skeet Sandal from Circus by Sam Edelman takes a modern spin on the flip flop by combining it with a small heel. If you want to add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe, this colorful and floral shoe could be just what you're looking for.

$90$50
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

Thanks to the contoured footbed on the Tory Miller Cloud Sandal, these medallion-decorated sandals make the perfect casual walking shoes.

$228$153
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal

Shop the celeb-loved Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal, and get this fluffy footwear for half the price.

$100$50
Toms Alpa Canvas Sneaker
Toms Alpa Canvas Sneaker
Nordstrom
Toms Alpa Canvas Sneaker

A floral-printed canvas sneaker is a must-have for the warmer months.

$55$35
Classic Crocs Sandals
Classic Crocs Sandals
Nordstrom
Classic Crocs Sandals

These Classic Crocs Sandals make the perfect water shoes when you're walking along the shore. 

$40$30

RELATED CONTENT:

The 16 Best Items to Shop From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale 2022

The Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales to Shop Right Now

The 16 Best Items to Shop From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale 2022

Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon

This Best-Selling Inflatable Hot Tub Is Now $120 Off for Memorial Day