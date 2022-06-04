Shopping

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Last Weekend to Shop the 15 Best Fashion and Beauty Deals Before It's Over

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale 2022
Getty Images

We can always rely on Nordstrom to deliver some of the year's best deals. The retailer's Half-Yearly Sale is ending this weekend, but there are still so many unbelievable discounts on today's hottest products just in time for summer 2022. Through Sunday, June 5, shoppers can save up to 60% on fashion, beauty and home decor essentials from best-selling brands like Free People, Tory Burch, Levi's, Le Creuset, Kate Spade, Staud, UGG, and more.

As one of Nordstrom's biggest sales of the year, there's certainly no shortage of can't-miss products to shop. That being said, there are a few standout items you won't want to miss, with some of our favorites being: Levi's bomber jacket, UGG Fluff Yeah sandals, the internet-loved Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven and SKIMS' best-selling bralette, among others.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the 15 best finds from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale. Plus, get ready for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 happening in July and check out more trending dresses to sport this summer.

UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal

UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers. 

$100$50
Tory Burch Leather Bucket Bag
Tory Burch Leather Bucket Bag
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Leather Bucket Bag

The Tory Burch Leather Bucket Bag has contrast stitching which accentuates the smooth leather and sturdy silhouette. You can switch between the top carry handle or removable shoulder strap.

$498$349
Steve Madden Isa Wedge Slide Sandal
Steve Madden Isa Wedge Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Isa Wedge Slide Sandal

The transparent Steve Madden Isa Wedge is a sandal that can truly go with anything.

$110$66
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings
Power Pocket Workout Leggings
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings

Suit up for your next gym outing in these plush Sweaty Betty leggings.

$100$50
Bobbi Brown Luxe Lipstick
Bobbi Brown Luxe Lipstick
Nordstrom
Bobbi Brown Luxe Lipstick

The Bobbie Brown Luxe Lipstick will bring a vibrant, nourishing color to your lips this summer.

$38$27
Marc Fisher Cici Sandal
Marc Fisher Cici Sandal
Nordstrom
Marc Fisher Cici Sandal

Marc Fisher heeled sandals should definitely be a staple in your summer wardrobe.

$130$78
Circus by Sam Edelman Marlie Platform Sandal
Circus by Sam Edelman Marlie Platform Sandal
Nordstrom
Circus by Sam Edelman Marlie Platform Sandal

Want the convenience of a slide sandal with just a bit more height? Try the Marlie Platform Sandal from Circus by Sam Edelman to pull off some comfortable Y2K footwear in the summer heat. 

$80$45
Topshop Crinkle Texture Wrap Front Dress
Topshop Crinkle Texture Wrap Front Dress
Nordstrom
Topshop Crinkle Texture Wrap Front Dress

Bounce into summer in style with this flouncy and exquisite Topshop frock.

$84$50
Le Creuset Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Dutch Oven
Nordstrom
Le Creuset Dutch Oven

This cooking essential from Le Creuset is a best-seller for a reason — and it's now available in ten, fresh colors for summer.

$380$250
BP. Oval Sunglasses
BP. Oval Sunglasses
Nordstrom
BP. Oval Sunglasses

Tap into designer trends on the cheap with these cat-eye sunnies.

$15$6
Levi's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
Levis Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom
Levi's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket

Come autumn, you'll thank yourself for investing in this roomy, faux leather jacket — especially while it's on sale.

$150$99
Kate Spade Penny Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Penny Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Penny Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag

Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this dainty and feminine shoulder bag from Kate Spade.

$298$179
Good American '90s Duster Crop Straight Leg Jeans
Good American '90s Duster Crop Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Good American '90s Duster Crop Straight Leg Jeans

These chic, straight-leg jeans are faded and fitting.

$147$87
Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set
Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set
Nordstrom
Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set

Boost your lashes with a voluminous touch — provided by the Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set, of course.

$23$16
Serene House Ranger Travel Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene House Ranger Travel Aromatherapy Diffuser
Nordstrom
Serene House Ranger Travel Aromatherapy Diffuser

Just add water and your favorite essential oil to this travel-sized aromatherapy diffuser to have your space filled with relaxing scents. 

$25$10

