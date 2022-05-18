The Best Le Creuset Deals: Amazon Marked Down This Cast Iron Dutch Oven by $130 in Every Color
When stocking a kitchen with new pots and pans, you want to make sure you have at least a few pieces of cookware that will stay in your lineup forever. Top cookware brands like Le Creuset make essentials for everyday cooking that are crafted to last for years and packed with style. Shopping for the best usually comes at a price though. Amazon currently has the best deals on Le Creuset's legendary enameled cast iron cookware, including our favorite deep dutch oven for 34% off.
Regularly $380, every color of this most-loved cast iron oven is $130 off through May 31.
Get 34% off this versatile tool for slow-cooking, roasting, baking and frying from stove to oven to table.
Le Creuset is at the top of the list when it comes to iconic cookware brands with pieces that get passed down between generations.The cookware and bakeware rarely goes on sale, so we'e rounded up more of the best Le Creuset deals on Amazon right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. With the discounts only available for a limited time, you'll want to take advantage of these deals fast.
Amazon's sale features discounts rivaling that of Black Friday with savings as steep as 70% off. From Le Creuset's signature dutch oven to casserole dishes, utensils and pans, Amazon's deals on Le Creuset include everything you could want to satisfy your inner home cook.
Le Creuset Deals at Amazon
An essential kitchen classic, the Round Casserole is ideal for a wide array of one-pot recipes. Especially designed to enhance your cooking, the cast iron casserole distributes and retains heat evenly ensuring everything you cook will taste even better than you imagined.
The exterior enamel of this cast iron dish is sturdy and eye-catching, and the interior enamel prevents food and stains from sticking.
The Le Creuset Sauteuse is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. The unique shallow yet wide size is perfect for soups, casseroles and one-pot meals.
Take 25% off this set that includes an 8" Fry Pan, 10" Fry Pan, 3 qt. Saucepan with lid, and 4.25 qt. Saute Pan with lid.
