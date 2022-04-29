UGG's New Puffy Sandals Are About to Be The 'It-Girl' Shoe This Summer

Puffy sandals and platform slides are practically everywhere this season. From the feeds of TikTok to the wardrobes of our favorite celebrities (hi, Hailey Bieber) the footwear style has proven to be the 'it-girl' shoe this season — perfect for teaming with a more elevated evening look or dressing down for a sporty, post-workout 'fit.

And UGG is just one of the many major fashion brands who have tapped into the platform sandal trend — now with a foamy, more pool-friendly alternative to their beloved Fluff Yeah slides.

UGG's newly debuted Sport Yeah sandals reimagine the design of its supermodel-approved predecessor with a more Croc-like flair — composed of a water-resistant, rubber foam material and wrapped with an adjustable, puffy slingback strap.

While we might not be professional style forecasters, we'd venture a guess that these shoes are about to be everywhere this summer — and for good reason. Thanks to their breathable, open-toed make, the Sport Yeah sandal is the perfect shoe to wear to the beach or to kick back in while lounging poolside.

Plus, their super versatile — with a detachable back-strap that allows users to wear them as either sandals or slides.

UGG's newest puffy sandal is just the latest in a long line of trendy, platform shoes from the brand. Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney recently stepped out in the cloud-like Maxi Slide Logo Sandals, and even with warmer temps on the way, we still can't get enough of those fuzzy Fluff Yeah Shearling Sling-Back Sandal — with a celeb fan-base that includes Megan Fox and Vanessa Hudgens, among others.

