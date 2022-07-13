Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on One-Piece Swimsuits

When it comes to cult-favorite swimsuits that inevitably end up trending every season, the Meyeeka One-Piece Swimsuit reigns supreme — and for good reason.

With over 9,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and an expansive selection that includes 27 different styles, the cut-out bathing suit has garnered a pristine reputation for its figure-flattering shape, effortless comfort and wardrobe-brightening color palette — perfect for the Y2K trend comeback that's currently taking over TikTok, too. And perhaps best of all, it's on sale for 46% off right now, making it just $27.

"This suit is so nicely made for the price! The high cuts on the hips and coverage of the lower stomach is so flattering for most women, no matter shape or size. I love the neon pink and [am] excited neon is back for the summer!" wrote one user in an Amazon review. While another reviewer hailed it as being a great "transition suit," saying: "It’s the perfect swimsuit for someone just trying out a one-piece. It’s sexy but classy, providing coverage in all the right areas. I want to buy it in every color!"

Shop more styles of the top-rated Meyeeka One-Piece Swimsuit just in time for Prime Day and summer break, along with ET Style's other picks for can't-miss swimsuits on Amazon.

