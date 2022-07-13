Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on One-Piece Swimsuits
When it comes to cult-favorite swimsuits that inevitably end up trending every season, the Meyeeka One-Piece Swimsuit reigns supreme — and for good reason.
With over 9,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and an expansive selection that includes 27 different styles, the cut-out bathing suit has garnered a pristine reputation for its figure-flattering shape, effortless comfort and wardrobe-brightening color palette — perfect for the Y2K trend comeback that's currently taking over TikTok, too. And perhaps best of all, it's on sale for 46% off right now, making it just $27.
Keep it pretty and simple in this rosy, bubblegum pink-colored one-piece from Meyeeka.
Kick off summer on a bold and golden note with this neon yellow, cut-out swimsuit.
"This suit is so nicely made for the price! The high cuts on the hips and coverage of the lower stomach is so flattering for most women, no matter shape or size. I love the neon pink and [am] excited neon is back for the summer!" wrote one user in an Amazon review. While another reviewer hailed it as being a great "transition suit," saying: "It’s the perfect swimsuit for someone just trying out a one-piece. It’s sexy but classy, providing coverage in all the right areas. I want to buy it in every color!"
Shop more styles of the top-rated Meyeeka One-Piece Swimsuit just in time for Prime Day and summer break, along with ET Style's other picks for can't-miss swimsuits on Amazon.
CUPSHE swimsuits are popular among Amazon shoppers, like this gorgeous color-blocked wrap swimsuit that has over 11,900 global ratings.
This chic, high-cut one-piece, has over 6,200 global ratings and four stars.
This sweet polka-dot one-piece is so adorable! We love the tie-front detail, and it comes with a removable halter strap. It has four stars and over 3,000 global ratings.
This mesh panel one-piece suit proves black swimsuits aren't boring. The statement-making design has 4.4 stars and over 19,000 global ratings.
