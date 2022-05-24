Shopping

The 30 Best Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping This Year: Save on Tech, Furniture, Fashion and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
You don't have to hold off on shopping until Memorial Day Weekend to start saving. In fact, plenty of online stores are offering early Memorial Day 2022 deals on fashion, beauty, appliances, mattresses, and more right now. To help you find the best discounts, we've rallied our favorite Memorial Day sales to shop ahead of May 30, 2022. 

Brands like Best Buy, Casper, Pottery Barn and Amazon have all started rolling out their Memorial Day deals this year. Standout sales include Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale, which alone has over 7,000 products up to 80% off, including rugs, furniture and home decor, and Dermstore's Summer Sale, which features deals on top skincare products from ILIA Beauty to cult-favorite NuFace facial toning devices. 

Since tons of Memorial Day 2022 sales are already here, we've rounded up the best fashion, tech, home, and mattress deals currently happening today. Make sure to check back here as we'll continue to update this list with more sales as they launch.

Best Memorial Day 2022 Fashion & Beauty Sales

Outdoor Voices

Save up to 50% at Outdoor Voices' Extra Sale, which features deals on some of the brand's most beloved styles. 

Flow Crop Top
Flow Crop Top
Outdoor Voices
Flow Crop Top

We love the bright chartreuse shade of this soft crop top that works exceptionally well as a matching set with OV's flow shorts.

$58$40
Move Free 3.5" Short
Move Free Short
Outdoor Voices
Move Free 3.5" Short

If you like shorter bike shorts, choose the 3.5-inch Move Free Short. 

$48$28

Madewell

Use the code LONGWEEKEND to take 25% off everything at Madewell. This sale is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe for summer. 

Relaxed Mid-Length Denim Shorts in Kelton Wash
Relaxed Mid-Length Denim Shorts in Kelton Wash
Madewell
Relaxed Mid-Length Denim Shorts in Kelton Wash

Channel a laid-back '90s style with these 100% cotton denim shorts this summer. 

$78$58
The Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote
The Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote
Madewell
The Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote

The zippered version of Madewell's most popular Medium Transport Tote makes this essential even more of a go-to for any occasion. 

$188$141

Dermstore

Breeze into sunnier days with 20% off top products from Peter NuFace, Thomas Roth, Obagi, ILIA, and so much more. Use code SUN to save at Dermstore's Summer Sale. 

ILIA Multi-Stick
ILIA Multi-Stick
Dermstore
ILIA Multi-Stick

Use the ILIA Multi-Stick on the cheeks, lips and eyes. 

$34$27
NuFACE Mini (2 piece)
NuFACE Mini (2 piece)
Dermstore
NuFACE Mini (2 piece)

Take 20% off the at-home sculpting treatment for your skin. NuFACE's device uses microcurrent technology to tone your facial muscles, which temporarily gives your face a lifted, more contoured appearance.

$209$167

Violet Grey

From Augustinus Bader to Westman Atelier, shop the best beauty products for 20% off from Violet Grey's Put It In The Bag sale.

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream
Violet Grey
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

As one of today's premier skincare brands, you can't go wrong with having La Mer in your beauty arsenal — especially if it's the ultra-nourishing Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream.

$190$152
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Violet Grey
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Augustinus Bader is beloved by skincare gurus and celebrities alike — including Jennifer Aniston.

$280$224

Kosas

Through May 30, take up to 60% off Kosas sets like the 5 Minute Face-to-Go Kit and the Golden Hour Glow Set with moisturizing bronzer and tinted face oil. 

The Clean Start Set: Tinted Skincare Lineup
The Clean Start Set: Tinted Skincare Lineup
Kosas
The Clean Start Set: Tinted Skincare Lineup

Combine your makeup and skincare routine into just a few products thanks to the Kosas Clean Start Stet: Tinted Skincare Lineup. The bundle features the Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25, Revealer Concealers and Cloud Set Setting Powder. When used together, this trio gives you some protection from UV rays, spot treats dark circles and smooths fine lines.

$104$98
The Golden Hour Glow Set
Kosas The Golden Hour Glow Set
Kosas
The Golden Hour Glow Set

The Golden Hour Glow Set is the perfect makeup bundle for the summer season. With the Kosas Tinted Face Oil and The Sun Show Bronzer, you can create a glowy no-makeup makeup look.

$76$61

Kate Spade

Use the code HELLOSUMMER to get access to Kate Spade's Memorial Day Sale with designer handbags and sandals up to 40% off.

Purl Small Bucket Bag
Purl Small Bucket Bag
Kate Spade
Purl Small Bucket Bag

Save double on this adorable pearl bucket bag. 

$398$254
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Extra-Large Tote
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Extra-Large Tote
Kate Spade
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Extra-Large Tote

This extra large tote features Kate Spade's signature print. 

$398$254

REI

REI's biggest sale of the year is happening right now with deals up to 30% off outdoor gear, footwear, apparel, and even bicycles. Members can save even more during the Anniversary Sale through May 30. 

Keen Astoria West Sandals
Keen Astoria West Sandals
REI
Keen Astoria West Sandals

KEEN sandals make the perfect summer footwear for trail trekking or just walking on the beach. 

$130$104
Big Agnes Sidewinder SL 20 Sleeping Bag
Big Agnes Sidewinder SL 20 Sleeing Bag
REI
Big Agnes Sidewinder SL 20 Sleeping Bag

This sleeping bag makes a great camping or backpacking sleeping bag. Plus, it's rating for cold temperatures up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

$300$225

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is helping you get ready for the summer season with a Vacation Essentials sale going on now. Save on sandals, dresses, sunglasses, and more summer wardrobe staples. 

Maxstudio Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Maxstudio Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Maxstudio Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Get 66% off this light and flowy maxi dress for summer. 

$118$40
Madewell The Wave Slide Sandal
Madewell The Wave Slide Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Madewell The Wave Slide Sandal

These simple slip-on sandals have a little something extra — wavy straps with a low-key '80s vibe. 

$78$42

Amazon Beauty 

Score savings on major beauty brands and popular makeup, skincare, haircare and more. 

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about.

$18
L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Liquid Foundation
L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Liquid Foundation
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Liquid Foundation

Save on your perfect summer shade. 

$11$5

Best Memorial Day 2022 Furniture & Home Sales 

Bed Bath & Beyond

Whether you're looking to refresh your kitchen, bedding, backyard, or home decor, Bed Bath & Beyond's Memorial Day sale is offering up to 50% off deals at unbelievable prices. 

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized 13-Piece Cookware Set
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized 13-Piece Cookware Set
Bed Bath & Beyond
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized 13-Piece Cookware Set

Not only will this cookware not stick, chip, or flake, but it is all oven safe, too. Easily go from stovetop to oven to finish cooking meats or bake as you can in cast iron. 

$430$350
Everhome Saybrook 3-Piece Outdoor Chat Set
Everhome Saybrook 3-Piece Outdoor Chat Set
Bed Bath & Beyond
Everhome Saybrook 3-Piece Outdoor Chat Set

This outdoor set is good for conversations, but also large enough to use a study area. The chairs come with soft removable cushions for extra comfort. 

$400$280

Wayfair

Wayfair's Memorial Day sale is officially live with over 7,000 start-of-summer deals up to 80% off. 

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

Pouf ottomans are great for brightening up your living room. Plus, they're perfect for resting your feet after a long day.

$155$87
GE Appliances Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer Set
GE Appliances Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer Set
Wayfair
GE Appliances Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer Set

This GE smart washer and dryer duo are Wi-Fi compatible, so you can check up on your laundry or adjust the dry time from the comfort of your phone. 

$2,698$2,198

Pottery Barn

Over at Pottery Barn, you can take up to 50% off furniture, bedding, and more.

Waffle Weave Blanket
Waffle Weave Blanket
Pottery Barn
Waffle Weave Blanket

Add a fresh layer to your bed or sofa with a cozy waffle-weave blanket in a range of earthy neutrals.

$99$74
Bentley Round Wall Mirror
Bentley Round Wall Mirror
Pottery Barn
Bentley Round Wall Mirror

This mirror with a bent wood frame acts as a focal point in your room. One of the best things about round mirrors is that they immediately add dimension to your room.

$599$419

Great Jones

Great Jones, the maker of some of our favorite colorful cookware, is offering 25% off sitewide with code MDW25

The Dutchess
Great Jones The Dutchess
Great Jones
The Dutchess

On the hunt for a new Dutch oven? Then, try the Great Jones Dutchess. It's a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that's perfect for oven and stovetop uses.

$160$120 WITH PROMO CODE
Fully Baked
Great Jones Fully Baked
Great Jones
Fully Baked

Grab the nonstick and nonstick Great Jones Fully Baked set for an additional 25% off, then start baking cakes, cookies, pieces and so much more. Though, your toughest decision will be choosing between the broccoli green and blueberry blue color options.

$265$161 WITH PROMO CODE
Little Sheet
Great Jones Little Sheet
Great Jones
Little Sheet

The Little Sheet comes in three different bright colors with the elegant Great Jones logo decorating the middle of the 13" by 9.5" sheet pan.

$45$34 WITH PROMO CODE

Cozy Earth  

Save up to 25% on Oprah's favorite cooling bedding and pajamas. 

Bamboo Sheet Set
Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth
Bamboo Sheet Set

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

$369$295
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set

Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.

$175$131

Tovala

The oven on Oprah's Favorite Things List is now $49. You can scan the barcode of a grocery item and the oven will adjust its settings to cook it. Normally, this oven costs $299, but you can get it for 84% off. 

Tovala Smart Oven
Tovala Smart Oven
Tovala
Tovala Smart Oven

You can get $250 off Oprah's favorite smart toaster oven when you order at least 6 weeks' worth of meals in 6 months. This Memorial Day Sale also includes free shipping with your order. 

$299$49

Overstock

Overstock's Memorial Day Clearance sale is offering 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything. 

Lancaster Home TV Stand
Lancaster Home TV Stand
Overstock
Lancaster Home TV Stand

Set your new television on this farmhouse-chic TV stand that's complete with six open storage compartments. Good for TVs up to 80 inches. 

$331$293
Safavieh Florida Shag Area Rug
Safavieh Florida Shag Area Rug
Overstock
Safavieh Florida Shag Area Rug

Save over 65% off on a new shag area rug. And you don't even have to wait until Memorial Day Weekend to take advantage of a sale like this.

$144$49

Solo Stove

Get the perfect fire pit for outdoor summer night gatherings by saving up to 45% off at Solo Stove until May 30.

Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit
Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit
Solo Stove
Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit

Grab a Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit before Memorial Day Weekend officially begins. Plus, you can bundle and save on accessories and stands. 

$300$200
Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit
Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit
Solo Stove
Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit

The Yukon fire pit is perfect for big groups and large outdoor areas. 

$750$430

Dyson

Dyson's Memorial Day Sale has kicked off. Shoppers can save up to $120 on Dyson stick vacuums and air purifying fans. 

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan
Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan

Help keep seasonal allergies at bay this summer with an air purifying fan, and save at the same time. Use the Dyson Link app to control your Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 and keep track of the air quality. 

$520$400
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner

You won't have to fight dust bunnies this summer thanks to this Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner. Save on this pre-Memorial Day deal, and use this vacuum cleaner to deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from your hardwood and tile floors.

$500$450

Best Memorial Day 2022 Tech and Appliance Deals

Samsung

Samsung has a plethora of offers and Memorial Day deals on TVs, smartphones, appliances, and more. 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Get up to $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 with trade-in credit. 

$1,200$200
65” Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
65” Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Access high-quality, free 4K TV content all from within the comforts of your own home with Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.

$5,000$3,000
Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Samsung
Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer

Tackle your next load of laundry with style (and ease) with the help of Samsung's Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer duo.

$2,698$1,998

HP

Shop HP's Memorial Day Sale for up to 70% off laptops, monitors, printers, and tablets. 

HP Pavilion Laptop
HP Pavilion Laptop
HP
HP Pavilion Laptop

The Pavilion 15 Laptop packs more performance into a smaller profile, so you can get more done wherever you go. Enjoy incredible entertainment with a micro-edge screen.

$1,000$630

Best Buy

Save on refrigerators, dishwashers, washer and dryer sets and more appliances at Best Buy's Memorial Day Appliance Sale. 

Frigidaire 20 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Frigidaire 20 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Best Buy
Frigidaire 20 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

This refrigerator features an EvenTemp Cooling System with precise temperature control which keeps food at one ideal temperature. Spacious interior storage options include a full-width deli drawer, generous door bins, and a full-width glass freezer shelf.

$945$780
LG High Efficiency Stackable Front-Load Washer with 6Motion Technology
LG High Efficiency Stackable Front-Load Washer with 6Motion Technology
Best Buy
LG High Efficiency Stackable Front-Load Washer with 6Motion Technology

LG's ultralarge capacity washer uses up to 6 different wash motions to provide a smart cleaning experience that is gentle on clothes and maximizes washing performance. ColdWash technology uses cold water and enhanced washing motions to penetrate deep into fabrics, giving you cold water savings with warm water performance.

$950$700

Amazon

Amazon has early Memorial Day deals on a variety of Apple products, including AirPods Pro and the iPad Air. 

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Save on the Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation. MagSafe charging case included.

$249$197
2020 Apple iPad Air
Apple iPad Air 10.9"
Amazon
2020 Apple iPad Air

Draft up all your notes and stream your favorite shows from this 2020 Apple iPad Air. 

$749$599

Best Memorial Day 2022 Meal Delivery Deals

ButcherBox

Subscribe to ButcherBox's popular meat delivery service and get 7 pounds of meat for free with your first delivery. 

ButcherBox
ButcherBox
ButcherBox
ButcherBox

Get 2 ribeyes, 5 lbs of chicken drumsticks and 2 lbs of burgers FREE in your first box!

7 LBS OF FREE MEAT

Best Memorial Day 2022 Mattress and Bedding Sales

Casper

Casper's Memorial Day mattress sales is one of the best we've seen yet. Save up to $800 on all of the brand's popular mattresses and up to 50% on bedding. 

Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress
Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress
Casper
Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress

Casper's Hybrid Snow mattress is designed to keep your body cool while you sleep. It's made with gel pods and features a QuickCool Cover and HeatDelete Bands that help pull heat away from the body throughout the night. 

$2,895$2,315

Cocoon by Sealy

Save 35% on Cocoon's Chill mattresses and get free pillows & sheets with your mattress. The popular memory foam mattress is best for sleepers who want motion isolation and conforming support. Upgrade to the Hybrid for more responsive feel and added edge support.

The Chill Mattress
The Chill Mattress
Cocoon by Sealy
The Chill Mattress

Take 35% off Cocoon's premium Chill Collection: a 10" Memory Foam mattress with a conforming feel or a 12" Hybrid mattress with a reactive bounce. Both include a cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat – keeping you cool as you sleep. 

$1,239$799

Parachute

Parachute is having a rare sale with 20% off everything. Snag new sheets and duvets with discounts on Parachute's entire line of bedding and loungewear. 

Parachute Linen Duvet Cover
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover
Parachute
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover

Made from the softest linen for a perfectly lived-in feel, this cover feels as good as it looks. 

$320$256

Allswell

Use code MEMDAY20 to take 20% off each of Allswell's mattresses. Allswell combines layers of innovative memory foam with individually wrapped coils for the perfect blend of comfort and support — and just the right amount of firmness.

Allswell Luxe Hybrid Mattress
Allswell Luxe Hybrid Mattress
Allswell
Allswell Luxe Hybrid Mattress

Stay asleep with individually-wrapped coils which help minimize motion transfer. Allswell's original hybrid mattress also regulates body temperature while you sleep. 

$699$559
WITH CODE MEMDAY20

Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding's Memorial Day Preview sale lets you take 25% off sitewide through Thursday, May 26. Shop major discounts on mattresses, bedding and more. 

Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid
Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid

Offered in three levels of firmness to let you decide the level of support you need, each option comes with distinctive layers for distinctive benefits. 

$1,874$1,405

Nolah Mattress

Take up to $700 off all mattresses, plus get two free pillows while supplies last. 

Nolah Evolution Mattress 15-Inch
Nolah Evolution Mattress
Nolah Mattress
Nolah Evolution Mattress 15-Inch

This hybrid Nolah Mattress gives you a lot of cushioning and back support to help you get a better and more well-rested sleep. Grad this ultra-cooling mattress for $700 off and get two free Nolah Squishy Pillows thanks to Nolah's early Memorial Day deals.

$2,299$1,599
Nolah Original 10"
Nolah Original
Nolah Mattress
Nolah Original 10"

The Original Nolah is the brand's best-selling and most versatile mattress, thanks to its cooling design, gentle body contouring and durability. 

$1,149$899

Layla Sleep

Save big on Layla Sleep bundles and get up to $200 off on mattresses. 

Layla Sleep Foundational Bundle
Layla Sleep Foundational Bundle
Layla Sleep
Layla Sleep Foundational Bundle

Save $353 with the Foundational Bundle, which comes with the Mattress Foundation, Memory Foam Mattress and Bed Frame. 

$1,800$1,447
Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress
Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress
Layla Sleep
Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress

Rest easy after saving $150 (and getting 2 free pillows) on the Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress.

$1,099$949

