17 Best Cozy Sweaters to Keep You Warm and Fabulous All Winter Long: Shop Amazon, lululemon and More
Sweater weather is in full swing, and there's no such thing as too many cozy knits to keep us warm this season. The perfect layering piece for dressing up or down, a good sweater collection is essential for staying stylish despite the cold. No matter if you're looking to save or splurge, we've found the best sweaters for women to shop in 2023 and beyond.
Whether you prefer turtleneck or cowl, cashmere or wool, statement or staple, cardigan or crew, there are so many different kinds of sweaters to stock up on. If you're looking for the ultimate luxury basic, Quince offers cashmere crewnecks for just $50 in every color under the sun. Want to add a pop of color to brighten up dreary days? French Connection's colorblocked cable knit is the antidote to winter blues. And if you're in need of a cute date night top that can withstand the cold, Abercrombie's sweetheart sweater bodysuit will become your go-to for going out.
From upscale brands Allsaints and Anthropologie to affordable favorites Amazon and Old Navy, we've found sweaters to fit every size, budget and style. Below, shop our 17 favorite sweaters for women to wear this winter.
Ultra-lightweight and soft merino wool will keep you warm without adding extra bulk.
Amazon's #1 Best-Selling sweater for the winter is on sale right now at 60% off. This oversized turtleneck sweater is available in over 20 different colors.
Yes, you can really get cashmere sweaters for just $50. This 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere sweater is available in a wide range of stunning colors.
Everyone needs that solid go-to cozy sweater to lounge around in. With over 54,000 reviews and as one of Amazon's Best-Seller, it's clear this Hanes sweater is a must-buy.
Keep winter blues at bay with a brightly colorblocked sweater.
Date nights just got a whole lot cozier with this sexy sweetheart bodysuit.
Merino wool is naturally thermoregulating meaning this lightweight sweater will keep you warm, but not too warm.
An unexpected cutout makes this cotton blend sweater a great choice for date nights — also available in straight sizes.
This cardigan's cropped fit is perfect for showing off your flared pants, long skirts, and more.
A snuggly new sweater is always welcome, and this cotton-blend knit from Anthropologie has an elegant cowl neck.
Throw this jacquard cardigan on over leggings or jeans for an easy outfit during the colder months.
Another great going-out top for winter, this best-selling sweater features a chest cutout and cropped length.
"This is a gorgeous sweater," raved one reviewer about this merino half-zip. "The color is wonderful, it's soft and much much warmer than I expected! Highly recommend."
A flattering wrap silhouette highlights your waist while keeping you warm and cozy.
The slightly cropped length of this cardi makes it perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans.
A sultry off-the-shoulder silhouette and snuggly wool-blend fabric makes this sweater a great choice for date nights.
This preppy slim-fitting collared sweater is available in sizes XS-4X.
