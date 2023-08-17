Best Lists

20 Pumpkin Spice Products to Celebrate Fall: Shop Home Goods, Beauty and Food

By Lauren Gruber
With fall comes sweater weather, Halloween decorations and, of course, the return of pumpkin spice-scented-and-flavored everything.

From the frothy, syrupy-sweet coffees for sniffing to the baked good-inspired seasonal candles for sniffing, pumpkin spice reminds us to indulge ourselves as the weather cools down.

If you and your loved ones have a similar affinity for the sweet and spicy unofficial flavor of fall, you're in luck. Our favorite brands are in on the trend, offering plenty of pumpkin spice-themed products to help you get the full effect of autumn all season long.

On the edible side, there are plenty of coffee syrups and blends for whipping up PSLs at home, plus special seasonal treats and baking mixes. If you want your home to encompass the feeling of comfort, we've found so many heavenly-smelling candles, air diffusers, and soaps in different variations of pumpkin spice — from the classic latte scent to earthy chai and refined pomander. And for beauty, we've found everything from a pumpkin spice-scented eyeshadow palette (yes, really) to pumpkin enzyme-infused skincare treatments.

Whether you're looking to envelop yourself and your family in the spirit of the season or you're hunting down the perfect gift for a fellow PSL aficionado, here are the best pumpkin spice products to shop for fall 2023.

Pumpkin Spice Beauty Products

Buxom Keep It Spicy Full-On Plumping Lip Cream
Ulta
Buxom Keep It Spicy Full-On Plumping Lip Cream

Buxom's shiny and pumpkin pie latte-scented lip gloss provides a tingly sensation and can help give a plumped appearance to your lips. 

$25
Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Second Slice Eye Shadow Palette
Nordstrom
Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Second Slice Eye Shadow Palette

Create festive eye looks with this highly pigmented pumpkin spice-themed palette, featuring 18 matte, shimmer and glitter shades in warm seasonal hues. The best part? The palette really smells like pumpkin spice.

$54
Hempz Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Hand Cream
Ulta
Hempz Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Hand Cream

Throw this Hempz Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Hand Cream in your bag to smell the beloved scent whenever your hands need moisture. 

$13
Burt's Bees Fall Limited-Edition Lip Balm (4-Pack)
Burt's Bees
Burt's Bees Fall Limited-Edition Lip Balm (4-Pack)

While you can scoop up a tube of Burt's Bees Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm on its own, we love this four-pack with all their limited edition flavors for fall.

$12
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

Pumpkin is the star in this Peter Thomas Roth exfoliating mask. Pumpkin enzymes help shed dead and dull skin cells while pumpkin puree provides antioxidants and fatty acids that can calm and hydrate skin.

$60
Tree Hut Pumpkin Spice Latte Shea Sugar Body Scrub
Target
Tree Hut Pumpkin Spice Latte Shea Sugar Body Scrub

TikTok is obsessed with Tree Hut's body scrubs and now there's a scrub inspired by pumpkin spice lattes. The shea and pumpkin enzyme-infused body scrub can help smooth and soften skin — and it's less than $10. 

$8
Pumpkin Spice Lip Treatment by Hanalei.
Amazon
Pumpkin Spice Lip Treatment by Hanalei.

Treat your lips to a kukui-oil-infused treatment in your favorite fall scent.

$20$16

Pumpkin Spice Home Finds

Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle
Amazon
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle

Nothing screams fall quite like a PSL, and this candle has the pumpkin spice scent you know and love. 

$36
Le Creuset Stoneware Pumpkin Petite Cocotte
Amazon
Le Creuset Stoneware Pumpkin Petite Cocotte

Serve seasonal soups, baked cheese, mini pumpkin pies and more in this adorable, oven-safe dish.

$34
Coco Benjamin Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Candle
Amazon
Coco Benjamin Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Candle

Switch it up a bit by burning this unique hand-poured pumpkin-pecan-waffle-scented candle. 

$20$19
NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Reed Diffuser
Amazon
NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Reed Diffuser

If you're looking for a flame-free way to fragrance your space, go for this mouth-watering reed diffuser with scents of wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon.

$60$55
Stonewall Kitchen Pumpkin Harvest Hand Soap
Amazon
Stonewall Kitchen Pumpkin Harvest Hand Soap

Your bathroom and kitchen deserve a festive touch, and this pumpkin harvest hand soap helps keep your skin soft with shea butter and aloe.

$18
Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Guest Set
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Guest Set

For any upcoming housewarming or dinner parties, treat your hosts with this pumpkin spice, vanilla and brown butter-scented gift set which includes hand soap, lotion and a candle. 

$35

The Best Pumpkin Spice Foods to Shop Now

Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Amazon
Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Celebrate and share the flavor of fall with four bags of Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies. Uniquely thin and deeply delicious, these cookies are loaded with white chocolate chips and pumpkin spice flavor.

$34$23
Harry & David Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice
Harry & David
Harry & David Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

Let a loved one Indulge in all types of pumpkin spice-flavored goodies with this bountiful basket. The gift basket includes yummy treats like a pumpkin Bundt cake, caramel pumpkin marshmallows, pumpkin butter, Moose Munch Pumpkin Spice Ground coffee and more.

$90
Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods—Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee
Amazon
Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods—Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

Celebrate spooky season with Starbucks pumpkin spice coffee you can brew right at home.

$25$23
Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker
Amazon
Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker

It's time to make those pumpkin-shaped waffles you've been craving. 

$15$10
Simple Mills Almond Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix, Pumpkin
Amazon
Simple Mills Almond Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix, Pumpkin

Whip up delicious seasonal breakfasts with this gluten-free, paleo and plant-based pancake and waffle mix.

$9
Torani Puremade Pumpkin Spice Syrup, 750 mL
Amazon
Torani Puremade Pumpkin Spice Syrup, 750 mL

Create PSLs right at home by adding a few pumps of this sweet and spicy syrup to your morning brew.

$12
Simply Organic Pumpkin Spice
Amazon
Simply Organic Pumpkin Spice

The secret to pumpkin pie, lattes and so many other seasonal treats is this blend of warm fall spices: cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves.

$4

