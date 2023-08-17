With fall comes sweater weather, Halloween decorations and, of course, the return of pumpkin spice-scented-and-flavored everything.

From the frothy, syrupy-sweet coffees for sniffing to the baked good-inspired seasonal candles for sniffing, pumpkin spice reminds us to indulge ourselves as the weather cools down.

If you and your loved ones have a similar affinity for the sweet and spicy unofficial flavor of fall, you're in luck. Our favorite brands are in on the trend, offering plenty of pumpkin spice-themed products to help you get the full effect of autumn all season long.

On the edible side, there are plenty of coffee syrups and blends for whipping up PSLs at home, plus special seasonal treats and baking mixes. If you want your home to encompass the feeling of comfort, we've found so many heavenly-smelling candles, air diffusers, and soaps in different variations of pumpkin spice — from the classic latte scent to earthy chai and refined pomander. And for beauty, we've found everything from a pumpkin spice-scented eyeshadow palette (yes, really) to pumpkin enzyme-infused skincare treatments.

Whether you're looking to envelop yourself and your family in the spirit of the season or you're hunting down the perfect gift for a fellow PSL aficionado, here are the best pumpkin spice products to shop for fall 2023.

Pumpkin Spice Beauty Products

Pumpkin Spice Home Finds

The Best Pumpkin Spice Foods to Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Tory Burch Private Sale: Save Up to 60% on Fall Staples

Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Loungewear Set Now Comes in New Fall Colors

The 15 Best Fall Candles to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $6

Save Up to 70% On Kate Spade's Best Handbags for Fall — Today Only

Take 20% off Summer and Fall Fashion at Lulu' Birthday Sale

Hill House Home Just Dropped a Pre-Fall Collection

The 10 Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP