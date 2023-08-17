20 Pumpkin Spice Products to Celebrate Fall: Shop Home Goods, Beauty and Food
With fall comes sweater weather, Halloween decorations and, of course, the return of pumpkin spice-scented-and-flavored everything.
From the frothy, syrupy-sweet coffees for sniffing to the baked good-inspired seasonal candles for sniffing, pumpkin spice reminds us to indulge ourselves as the weather cools down.
If you and your loved ones have a similar affinity for the sweet and spicy unofficial flavor of fall, you're in luck. Our favorite brands are in on the trend, offering plenty of pumpkin spice-themed products to help you get the full effect of autumn all season long.
On the edible side, there are plenty of coffee syrups and blends for whipping up PSLs at home, plus special seasonal treats and baking mixes. If you want your home to encompass the feeling of comfort, we've found so many heavenly-smelling candles, air diffusers, and soaps in different variations of pumpkin spice — from the classic latte scent to earthy chai and refined pomander. And for beauty, we've found everything from a pumpkin spice-scented eyeshadow palette (yes, really) to pumpkin enzyme-infused skincare treatments.
Whether you're looking to envelop yourself and your family in the spirit of the season or you're hunting down the perfect gift for a fellow PSL aficionado, here are the best pumpkin spice products to shop for fall 2023.
Pumpkin Spice Beauty Products
Buxom's shiny and pumpkin pie latte-scented lip gloss provides a tingly sensation and can help give a plumped appearance to your lips.
Create festive eye looks with this highly pigmented pumpkin spice-themed palette, featuring 18 matte, shimmer and glitter shades in warm seasonal hues. The best part? The palette really smells like pumpkin spice.
Throw this Hempz Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Hand Cream in your bag to smell the beloved scent whenever your hands need moisture.
While you can scoop up a tube of Burt's Bees Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm on its own, we love this four-pack with all their limited edition flavors for fall.
Pumpkin is the star in this Peter Thomas Roth exfoliating mask. Pumpkin enzymes help shed dead and dull skin cells while pumpkin puree provides antioxidants and fatty acids that can calm and hydrate skin.
TikTok is obsessed with Tree Hut's body scrubs and now there's a scrub inspired by pumpkin spice lattes. The shea and pumpkin enzyme-infused body scrub can help smooth and soften skin — and it's less than $10.
Treat your lips to a kukui-oil-infused treatment in your favorite fall scent.
Pumpkin Spice Home Finds
Nothing screams fall quite like a PSL, and this candle has the pumpkin spice scent you know and love.
Serve seasonal soups, baked cheese, mini pumpkin pies and more in this adorable, oven-safe dish.
Switch it up a bit by burning this unique hand-poured pumpkin-pecan-waffle-scented candle.
If you're looking for a flame-free way to fragrance your space, go for this mouth-watering reed diffuser with scents of wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon.
Your bathroom and kitchen deserve a festive touch, and this pumpkin harvest hand soap helps keep your skin soft with shea butter and aloe.
For any upcoming housewarming or dinner parties, treat your hosts with this pumpkin spice, vanilla and brown butter-scented gift set which includes hand soap, lotion and a candle.
The Best Pumpkin Spice Foods to Shop Now
Celebrate and share the flavor of fall with four bags of Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies. Uniquely thin and deeply delicious, these cookies are loaded with white chocolate chips and pumpkin spice flavor.
Let a loved one Indulge in all types of pumpkin spice-flavored goodies with this bountiful basket. The gift basket includes yummy treats like a pumpkin Bundt cake, caramel pumpkin marshmallows, pumpkin butter, Moose Munch Pumpkin Spice Ground coffee and more.
Celebrate spooky season with Starbucks pumpkin spice coffee you can brew right at home.
It's time to make those pumpkin-shaped waffles you've been craving.
Whip up delicious seasonal breakfasts with this gluten-free, paleo and plant-based pancake and waffle mix.
Create PSLs right at home by adding a few pumps of this sweet and spicy syrup to your morning brew.
The secret to pumpkin pie, lattes and so many other seasonal treats is this blend of warm fall spices: cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves.
