2018 Summer Preview: ET’s 90 Hottest Films, TV Shows, Albums and More!

With shows like Grey’s Anatomy and The Big Bang Theory wrapping up year-long storylines, the post-Black Panther film drought coming to a close, and musicians making early claims for the title of song of the summer, that means the new season is finally upon us! And with it comes a whole new slate of films, TV shows, music, books and theater to focus our attention on.

This year, there are so many anticipated projects -- a new Stars Wars story, Amy Adams in Sharp Objects, the long-awaited return of Christina Aguilera, to name a few -- that we couldn’t just limit ourselves to top 10 lists. Instead, we rounded up 90 of the best, hottest, most anticipated and buzziest things to fill all 90 days of the summer months!

Whether you’re looking to see the star-studded, hunky ensemble of The Boys in the Band on Broadway or a delicious beach read, like Lauren Weisberger’s sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, we’ve got you covered.

So, quit stalling and check out ET’s guide to the summer:

Summer Film Preview: 27 Must-See Movies

Summer TV Preview: 26 Top New and Returning Shows

Summer Music Preview: 17 of the Most Anticipated Albums

Summer Theater Preview: 11 of the Best Broadway and Off-Broadway Shows

Summer Book Preview: 9 Buzzy Beach Reads