Summer Book Preview: 9 Beach Reads by Bill Clinton, Emily Giffin, Lauren Weisberger and More!

Among ET’s 90 top picks for summer are our nine most anticipated new books of the season.

Who doesn’t enjoy a good beach read? Especially this summer, which is already proving to be a blockbuster for books with the releases of early favorites by Christine Mangan (Tangerine), Jessica Knoll (The Favorite Sister) and Eliza Kennedy (Do This for Me).

Looking ahead, we’ll be making room in our beach bag for the return of Devil Wears Prada breakout character Emily Charlton, who takes center stage in Lauren Weisberger’s When Life Gives You Lululemons; sexy marriage troubles by Younger character Pauline Turner Brooks; and the turned-upside-down lives of Nashville’s elite in Emily Griffin’s All We Ever Wanted.

Star of the North by D.B. John

Available May 22 from Crown

In a timely new novel from D.B. John comes an interlocking journey about three strangers and their unexpected connections with each other and North Korea: Jenna, who joins the CIA to rescue her twin sister from North Korea; Colonel Cho, who is sent to New York City to negotiate with the U.S.; and Mrs. Moon, a woman living near the Chinese border who discovers a balloon carrying contraband from the West.

The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

Available June 4 from Little, Brown and Company

President Clinton’s first novel, which is already being developed into a series for Showtime, tells a story of cyberterrorism and espionage when a traitor is suspected among the president’s Cabinet. Everyone’s a suspect, even the president, who goes missing from public view.

Marriage Vacation by Pauline Turner Brooks

Available June 5 from Simon & Schuster

There’s no stopping the cult of Younger, which returns for a fifth season on the same day that a fictionalized memoir from one of the characters is released on real-life bookshelves. Written by Pauline Turner Brooks (played by Jennifer Westfeldt on the TV Land series), the book details a broken marriage and even features some spicy passages that would make Christian Grey blush. Just read page 58.

When Life Gives You Lululemons by Lauren Weisberger

Available June 5 from Simon & Schuster

In her follow up to The Devil Wears Prada, Lauren Weisberger turns her attention to senior assistant Emily Charlton, who finds herself living in the suburbs while trying to maintain her formerly revered position in the social food chain. In search of a comeback, she bands together with a disgraced model and an attorney-turned-stay-at-home mom.

How Hard Can It Be? by Allison Pearson

Available June 5 from St. Martin’s Press

Katie Reddy -- our heroine of I Don’t Know How She Does It -- is back and approaching 50. Believing that she’s becoming invisible, she’s caught up in the balance between hormones, raging teenagers, ailing parents and a return to work. Oh, and there’s her unhelpful husband Rich and the reappearance of old flame Jack. Seriously, how does she do it?

All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin

Available June 26 from Ballantine Books

The New York Times best-selling author behind First Comes Love and Something Borrowed -- remember that Kate Hudson film? -- is back with a new novel about Nashville’s elite. Of course, things are not as perfect as they seem, when a scandalous photograph, taken in a drunken moment at a party, turns everyone’s life upside down.

My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh

Available July 10 from Penguin Press

Following 2015’s Eileen, Moshfegh is releasing her third novel, about a well-off recent Columbia graduate living in New York City who isn’t completely satisfied with the way things are going in her life. Her solution: to spend a year in narcotic hibernation. What could go wrong?!

Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber

Available July 17 from Ballantine Books

Macomber, the prolific writer known for her female-centric and romantic novels, turns her attention to a seaside town, where a young woman rediscovers hope and healing after a tragedy sends her reeling. After retreating to her family’s cottage, she meets a local painter with a big heart, a reclusive landlord and a teenager with a terrible secret.

The Drama Teacher by Koren Zailckas

Available Aug. 7 from Crown

From the New York Times bestselling author of Mother, Mother and Smashed comes a new thriller about a desperate woman who will do anything to give her family a better life after financial failure threatens the world they once knew. In order to protect her family and keep all that she’s worked for, she returns to the illegal lifestyle that she left behind.

