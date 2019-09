Over a two-day ceremony, the 71st Creative Arts Emmy Awards is recognizing onscreen creative and technical achievements over the past 2018-2019 season.

A precursor to the Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be handed out live the following Sunday, the Television Academy will hand out awards for categories including reality, variety special, documentaries, animated program and short-form animation, choreography, interactive program, short-form series, casting, cinematography and guest performances.

Following the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards is set to air live coast-to-coast Sunday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Check out Saturday's list of winners list below:

Variety Special (Live): Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In The Family And The Jeffersons (ABC)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded):Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)

Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming: Tessandra Chavez, World of Dance (NBC)

Production Design for a Variety Special:Rent (Fox)

Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series:Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Structured Reality Program:Queer Eye (Netflix)

Short Form Variety Series:Carpool Karaoke: the Series (Apple)

Short Form Animated Program: Love, Death & Robots (Netflix)

Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program: Bob Eisenhardt, Free Solo (National Geographic)

Narrator: Sir David Attenborough, Our Planet (Netflix)

Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score): Marco Beltrami, Brandon Roberts, Free Solo (National Geographic)

Music Direction: Alex Lacamoire, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Original Music and Lyrics: Adam Schlesinger, Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen, "Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal," Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW)

Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program:Free Solo (National Geographic)

Interactive Program:NASA and SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch (YouTube)

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special: Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019 (CBS)

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series:Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series:Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Writing for a Variety Special: Hannah Gadsby, Nanette (Netflix)

Writing for a Nonfiction Program: Anthony Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (CNN)

Motion Design: Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking: (tie) RBG (CNN); The Sentence (HBO)

Informational Series or Special: Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (CNN)

Documentary or Nonfiction Special: Leaving Neverland (HBO)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series:Our Planet (Netflix)

Makeup for a Multi-camera Series or Special (Non-prosthetic):Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Hairstyling for a Multi-camera Series or Special: Hector Pocasangre, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming: Zaldy Goco, Art Conn, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Directing for a Reality Program: Hisham Abed, Queer Eye (Netflix)

Casting for a Reality Program:Queer Eye (Netflix)

Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Free Solo (National Geographic)

Directing for a Variety Special: Thom Zimny, Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix)

Animated Program:The Simpsons (Fox)

Character Voice-Over Performance: Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy (Fox)

Picture Editing for Variety Programming:Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program:United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program:Queer Eye (Netflix)

Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special: Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul (CBS)

Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera): Free Solo (National Geographic)

Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera):Free Solo (National Geographic)

Lighting Design/Direction for a Variety Special: Rent (Fox)

Lighting Design/Direction for a Variety Series: Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Host for a Reality or Competition Program: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Unstructured Reality Program: United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program:Free Solo (National Geographic TV)

Cinematography for a Reality Program:Life Below Zero (National Geographic TV)

