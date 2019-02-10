2019 GRAMMYs: Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock the Stage

Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers just rocked the GRAMMYs stage.

The rapper surprised viewers when he came out singing with just an acoustic guitar, before launching into his hit, "Rockstar." The Red Hot Chili Peppers then took the stage to perform "Dark Necessities," with Post later joining them, jamming with an electric guitar.

Malone was nominated for four golden gramophones at this year’s GRAMMY Awards, including Album of the Year for Beerbongs & Bentleys, Record of the Year, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Pop Solo Performance.

This isn’t the first time the 23-year-old rapper has taken the stage with a rock act. At the 2018 MTV VMAs, he and 21 Savage performed with Aerosmith, a medley that included the former's "Rockstar" and the later's "Dream On." During the performance, Malone notably showcased his guitar-playing skills.

Though he was never officially slated to perform with Malone, 21 Savage is featured on the rapper's twice-nominated hit single, "Rockstar," but was not present for the GRAMMYs after being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Feb. 3. Savage, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was detained for allegedly staying long after his nonimmigrant visa expired in 2006. ICE first revealed and Savage later confirmed that he is a British national.

“We are unaware of why ICE apparently targeted Mr. Abraham-Joseph," his legal team said in a statement. "But we will do everything possible to legally seek his release and pursue his available relief in immigration court."

On Wednesday, news broke that JAY-Z had hired an attorney for the 26-year-old rapper. "The arrest and detention of 21 Savage is an absolute travesty, his U-visa petition has been pending for 4 years," JAY-Z said. "In addition to being a successful recording artist, 21 deserves to be reunited with his children immediately, #Free21Savage."

RELATED CONTENT:

GRAMMYs 2019: The Complete Winners List

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Cozy Up at the 2019 GRAMMYs Red Carpet

Michelle Obama Makes Surprise Appearance During GRAMMYs 2019 Opening Monologue

Related Gallery