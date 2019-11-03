Some of the biggest names in the international music scene came together on Sunday for the MTV Europe Music Awards at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain.

While the night's top award for Best Artist went to Shawn Mendes, there were quite a few other music superstars who enjoyed some big victories, including "Bad Guy" singer Billie Eilish -- who took home the award for Best Song and Best New Artist -- and Halsey, who won the awards for Best Pop and Best Look.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was celebrated for her prismatic music video for her song "ME!" with the award for Best Video, as well as the award for Best U.S. Act.

Check out the full list of the night's winners for a look at which stars went home with some new hardware for their mantel.

BEST ARTIST

*Winner: Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO

*Winner: Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”

Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"

BEST SONG

*Winner: Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, "7 rings"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

Post Malone, Swae Lee, "Sunflower"

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

BEST COLLABORATION

*Winner: Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho, “Con Altura”

BTS, Halsey, "Boy With Luv"

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"

BEST POP

*Winner: Halsey

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

BEST NEW ARTIST

*Winner: Billie Eilish​

Ava Max

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

BEST LOOK

*Winner: Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BEST HIP-HOP

*Winner: Nicki Minaj​

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Travis Scott

BEST LIVE ACT

*Winner: BTS

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

BEST ROCK

*Winner: Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

BEST ALTERNATIVE

*Winner: FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

BEST ELECTRONIC

*Winner: Martin Garrix​

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

BIGGEST FANS

*Winner: BTS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST WORLD STAGE

*Winner: Muse – Bilbao, Spain 2018

Bebe Rexha: Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld: Isle of MTV Malta 2018

The 1975: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

BEST PUSH

*Winner: Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

ROSALÍA

BEST U.S. ACT

*Winner: Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

BEST UK ACT

*Winner: Little Mix

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Ed Sheeran

BEST CANADIAN ACT

*Winner: Johnny Orlando

Alessia Cara

Avril Lavigne

Carly Rae Jepsen

Shawn Mendes

ROCK ICON

*Winner: Liam Gallagher

