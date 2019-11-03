2019 MTV EMAs: Taylor Swift, Halsey, Shawn Mendes & More Winners -- See the Complete List!
Some of the biggest names in the international music scene came together on Sunday for the MTV Europe Music Awards at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain.
While the night's top award for Best Artist went to Shawn Mendes, there were quite a few other music superstars who enjoyed some big victories, including "Bad Guy" singer Billie Eilish -- who took home the award for Best Song and Best New Artist -- and Halsey, who won the awards for Best Pop and Best Look.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was celebrated for her prismatic music video for her song "ME!" with the award for Best Video, as well as the award for Best U.S. Act.
Check out the full list of the night's winners for a look at which stars went home with some new hardware for their mantel.
BEST ARTIST
*Winner: Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
BEST VIDEO
*Winner: Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”
Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)
ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"
BEST SONG
*Winner: Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, "7 rings"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)
Post Malone, Swae Lee, "Sunflower"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
BEST COLLABORATION
*Winner: Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho, “Con Altura”
BTS, Halsey, "Boy With Luv"
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"
BEST POP
*Winner: Halsey
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
BEST NEW ARTIST
*Winner: Billie Eilish
Ava Max
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
BEST LOOK
*Winner: Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BEST HIP-HOP
*Winner: Nicki Minaj
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Travis Scott
BEST LIVE ACT
*Winner: BTS
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
BEST ROCK
*Winner: Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
BEST ALTERNATIVE
*Winner: FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
BEST ELECTRONIC
*Winner: Martin Garrix
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
BIGGEST FANS
*Winner: BTS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST WORLD STAGE
*Winner: Muse – Bilbao, Spain 2018
Bebe Rexha: Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld: Isle of MTV Malta 2018
The 1975: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
BEST PUSH
*Winner: Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA
BEST U.S. ACT
*Winner: Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
BEST UK ACT
*Winner: Little Mix
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Ed Sheeran
BEST CANADIAN ACT
*Winner: Johnny Orlando
Alessia Cara
Avril Lavigne
Carly Rae Jepsen
Shawn Mendes
ROCK ICON
*Winner: Liam Gallagher
