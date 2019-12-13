2019 Streamy Awards: How to Watch

Get ready for the 2019 Streamy Awards!

The ninth annual celebration of excellence in online video content returns to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Dec. 13, and ET will be live on the red carpet with some of the biggest internet superstars.

The show, which is forgoing a host for the first time this year, will honor the biggest moments in internet greatness throughout the year, and you're not going to want to miss a moment of ET's coverage or the star-studded festivities.

Here's everything you need to know when it comes to tuning in:

How Do I Watch ET's Coverage?: You can watch ET Live on channel 1253 on Samsung TV+ and channel 120 on Pluto TV, or find us on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device. ET Live is also available as a live streaming channel within your CBS All Access subscription service available on all devices and platforms, as well as within CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming service. The best part -- all of this is free!

When Can I Watch?: ET will be live on the red carpet with some of the biggest internet superstars starting at 6:30 p.m. ET., 3:30 p.m. PT. The awards show then kicks off live at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT and streams exclusively on YouTube.

Who Will Be There?: The night's nominees include David Dobrik, Tana Mongeau, Emma Chamberlain, Lilly Singh, Lil Nas X, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lizzo, Jack Black, Ninja and Gordon Ramsay. The show's presenters and segment collaborators include Emma Chamberlain, Mr. Kate, Rosanna Pansino, Mark Rober, Brandon Rogers, Patrick Starrr, Hannah Stocking, Jack Douglass, Joey Graceffa, Gus Johnson, Collins Key, Larray, Elle Mills and Nikita Dragun.

