2019 YouTube Streamy Awards: The Complete Winners List

By Jackie Willis‍

It's finally here!

The 2019 YouTube Streamy Awards -- honoring the best in online video -- were held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday night, and ET was live on the red carpet to chat with all your favorite viral stars. As for the awards show itself, it was streamed live and can be re-watched at YouTube.com/streamys

David Dobrik was the night's biggest nominee and winner -- ultimately taking home four awards -- but it was Tana Mongeau who won the evening's biggest honor: Creator of the Year!

Check out the full list below, with the winners bolded:

AUDIENCE CHOICE

Creator of the Year
Collins Key 
David Dobrik 
Emma Chamberlain 
Lilly Singh 
Loren Gray 
MrBeast 
Ninja 
Safiya Nygaard 
Simply Nailogical 
Tana Mongeau **WINNER**

Show of the Year
Chicken Girls
Escape the Night: Season 4 
The Game Master 
Good Mythical Morning **WINNER**
Hot Ones 
The Philip DeFranco Show 

REACT 
Red Table Talk 
Tiny Meat Gang Podcast 
The Try Guys 

OVERALL

Action or Sci-Fi
Huluween 
Mordeo • CryptTV 
Sam and Colby **WINNER**
Super Science Friends 
Weird City 

Animated
Andrei Terbea **WINNER**
Danny Casale 
gen:LOCK 
illymation 
TheOdd1sOut 

Breakout Creator
Danny Gonzalez 
Joana Ceddia 
LARRAY 
Lizzy Capri 
MrBeast **WINNER**

Comedy
Anwar Jibawi 
CalebCity 
Gus Johnson 
Hannah Stocking 
Jack Douglass **WINNER**

Documentary
The Brave • Great Big Story 
BuzzFeed Unsolved Network 
The Curse of Don's Plum • New York Post
The Secret World of Jeffree Star • Shane Dawson **WINNER**
Stonewall: OutLoud • WOWPresents 

First Person presented by GoPro HERO8 Black
David Dobrik **WINNER** 
Emma Chamberlain 
JablinskiGames 
Simply Nailogical 
Tana Mongeau 

International: Asia Pacific 
ACAU Youtube (Korea) 
Fischer's-フィッシャーズ- (Japan) **WINNER**
Kento Bento (Hong Kong) 
RackaRacka (Australia) 
Tiền Zombie v4 (Vietnam) 

International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa 
Fozi Mozi (Palestine) 
L'atelier de Roxane (France) 
MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria) **WINNER**
Mikecrack (Spain) 
Stacia Mar (Russia) 

International: Latin America 
Camila Loures (Brazil) **WINNER**
Enaldinho (Brazil) 
enchufetv (Ecuador) 
kevsho (Argentina) 
Mis Pastelitos (Mexico)

SERIES

Indie Series
Beef in Brentwood 
Black Girls Guide to Fertility 
Damaged Goods • VAM STUDIO 
The Feels **WINNER**
Take One Thing Off • Scout Durwood 

Scripted Series
Blame The Hero • Brandon Rogers **WINNER**
Chicken Girls • Brat TV 
How To Survive a Break Up w/ Eva Gutowski • AwesomenessTV 
Two Sides 
You Decide • DeStorm Power 

Unscripted Series
Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa **WINNER**
I Spent a Day With... • Anthony Padilla 
Middle Ground • Jubilee 
Phone Swap 
UNHhhh • WOWPresents 

SUBJECT

Beauty
Brad Mondo 
Jackie Aina 
James Charles 
Jeffree Star 
Nikita Dragun **WINNER**

Dance
Dytto **WINNER**
Kyle Hanagami 
Matt Steffanina 
Nicole Laeno 
WilldaBeast Adams 

Fashion
bestdressed 
Koleen Diaz 
PatrickStarrr **WINNER**
Sierra Schultzzie 
With Love, Leena 

Food
Binging with Babish **WINNER**
Food Fears • Good Mythical Morning 
Gordon Ramsay 
Rosanna Pansino 
Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo 

Gaming
The Completionist 
DashieGames 
The Game Theorists **WINNER**
Girlfriend Reviews 
PrestonPlayz 

Health and Wellness
Doctor Mike 
The Fitness Marshall 
Jay Shetty **WINNER** 
Kati Morton 
Prince Ea 

Kids and Family
Chad Wild Clay 
Guava Juice 
The Holderness Family 
JoJo Siwa **WINNER**
The LaBrant Fam 

Lifestyle
Brent Rivera 
Bretman Rock 
Niki and Gabi 
Rickey Thompson **WINNER** 
Safiya Nygaard 

News
Business Insider Today 
NowThis 
The Philip DeFranco Show **WINNER**
Some More News 
The Young Turks 

Pop Culture
Fan Survey • Teen Vogue 
Hot Ones • First We Feast **WINNER**
IMDb Me • IMDb 


REACT 
Sneaker Shopping • Complex 


Science and Education
AntsCanada 
Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell 
Mark Rober**WINNER** 
Mind Field: Season 3 • Vsauce 
SciShow 

Sports
Deestroying 
Donut Media **WINNER**
Kristopher London 
The NBA Storyteller 
People Are Awesome 

Technology
iJustine 
Marques Brownlee **WINNER**
Sara Dietschy 
TechKaboom 
Unbox Therapy 

SOCIAL VIDEO

Live Streamer
DrLupo 
Ninja **WINNER**
shroud 
Tfue 
Twitch Rivals 

MUSIC

Breakthrough Artist
Conan Gray 
Lewis Capaldi 
Lil Nas X **WINNER**
Lil Tecca 
Lizzo 

PODCAST

Podcast
H3 Podcast 
Impaulsive **WINNER**
On Purpose with Jay Shetty 
Tiny Meat Gang Podcast 
VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash 

PERFORMANCE

Acting
Annie LeBlanc – Chicken Girls 
Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero **WINNER**
DeStorm Power – You Decide 
Raney Branch – Black Girls Guide to Fertility 
Tim Manley – The Feels 

Collaboration
David Dobrik and Kylie Jenner – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH KYLIE JENNER!! • David Dobrik **WINNER**
Molly Burke and Dolan Twins – Blindfolded Skydiving w/ The Dolan Twins! • Molly Burke 
PatrickStarrr and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL MAKEUP TUTORIAL • PatrickStarrr 
Rebecca Zamolo and The Game Master Network – World’s Largest YOUTUBE Takeover In REAL LIFE at ViDCON! • Rebecca Zamolo 
Sofie Dossi and Matt Steffanina – 7 Rings - Ariana Grande • Sofie Dossi 

Ensemble Cast
Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa 
MrBeast 
The Try Guys 
The Valleyfolk 
Vlog Squad • David Dobrik **WINNER**

CRAFT

Cinematography
Adam Bianchi, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim – Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo **WINNER**
Devin Graham – devinsupertramp 
Jake Koehler – DALLMYD 
Josh Cassidy – Deep Look 
Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon 

Costume Design
Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero 
Marc Littlejohn – Welcome to Daisyland 
Morgan Christensen – Epic Rap Battles of History **WINNER**
Olivia Hines – Escape the Night: Season 4 
Samantha Rhodes – Lindsey Stirling 

Directing
Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero 
Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade 
David Dobrik – David Dobrik 
Hannah Lehman – Two Sides **WINNER**
Lindsey Stirling, Tom Teller – Lindsey Stirling 

Editing
David Dobrik – David Dobrik 
Elle Mills – ElleOfTheMills 
Emma Chamberlain – emma chamberlain 
Marc Schneider, Alex "Sedge" Sedgwick, BanditRants – The Game Theorists 
Steve Grubel – Escape the Night: Season 4 **WINNER**

Visual and Special Effects
Aaron Benitez – Aaron's Animals 
Caleb Natale – Caleb Natale 
Jody Steel – Jody Steel 
Kevin Parry – Kevin Parry 
Martin R. – Buttered Side Down **WINNER**

Writing
Alex Ernst – Alex Ernst 
Jae Richards, Trey Richards – 4YE Comedy 
Kyle Exum – Kyle Exum **WINNER**
Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Zach Sherwin – Epic Rap Battles of History 
Thomas Sanders, Joan S., Adri White, Quil Cauchon, AJ Hentges – Thomas Sanders 

SOCIAL GOOD

Company or Brand
Ellen & Cheerios – DiversiTEA with Naomi Wadler 
WWE – Connor's Cure - Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh 
Zillow – Finding Home in America • ATTN: 

Creator
21 Savage – Leading by Example Foundation and Get Schooled 
King Bach – RuJohn Foundation 
Markiplier – My Friend's Place 

Nonprofit or NGO
Explore.org 
It Gets Better Project 

