ET Is Live on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Streamy Awards

It's time for the 2019 Streamy Awards!

The ninth annual celebration of excellence in online video content returns to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Dec. 13, and ET is live on the red carpet with some of the biggest internet superstars.

The fun kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT and while this year the show is forgoing a host, it will feature several different segments led by famous content creators who have come together to serve as the inaugural group of Streamy Awards collaborators.

We're chatting on the carpet with some of YouTube's biggest superstars including Emma Chamberlain, Mr. Kate, Rosanna Pansino, Mark Rober, Brandon Rogers, Patrick Starrr, Hannah Stocking, Jack Douglass, Joey Graceffa, Gus Johnson, Collins Key, Larray, Elle Mills and Nikita Dragun, among many others.

This year, David Dobrik is the most nominated celeb, with 11 nods. Among the other nominees announced earlier this month are Tana Mongeau, Emma Chamberlain, Lilly Singh, Lil Nas X, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lizzo, Jack Black, Ninja and Gordon Ramsay.

The star-studded show then kicks off live at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT and streams exclusively on YouTube.

