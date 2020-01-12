Awkwafina is breathtaking!

The Farewell leading lady stepped out on the red carpet at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Awkwafina, known for her cool, quirky style, proved she's a fashion chameleon in an elegant pleated marigold gown by Elie Saab that featured a cinched waist, caped sleeves and keyhole detail.

Awkwafina styled the romantic number with her dark tresses loosely waved, accessorized with multicolored drop earrings and a green box clutch. For glam, she rocked golden eyeshadow and a bold red lip.

The rapper-turned-actress is nominated for Best Actress for her performance in the Lulu Wang film. Last week, she took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy. She made history that night, becoming the first Asian-American actress to win in the category. She's also predicted to be nominated for an Oscar. Nominations will be announced on Monday.

