Kristen Bell is a glowing goddess at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards!

The always-stylish actress walked the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, turning heads in a chic look.

Bell, 39, wore a bright chartreuse satin jumpsuit that featured an elegant train that trailed across the blue carpet. The Good Place star paired the piece with her blonde bob sleek and straight, glammed up by glitzy duster earrings.

Inside the show, Bell will receive the fourth annual #SeeHer Award, which recognizes women who push boundaries and recognize the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape. Previous recipients include Viola Davis (2016), Gal Gadot (2018), and Claire Foy (2019).

In addition to supporting her Good Place co-stars, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper and D'Arcy Carden (who all received nominations in separate categories), she'll also be taking the stage to present. Other presenters include Anne Hathaway, Eugene Levy, Kate Beckinsale, Seth Meyers, Kelly Clarkson and Keegan-Michael Key.

