Billy Porter has come to slay...again!

The Pose star stepped out onto the blue carpet at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. The fashion risk taker, nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series, caught all the attention as he rocked a two-tone teal Hogan McLaughlin pantsuit

Porter's regal raiment featured a gown-style top with a strapless, straight-across neckline, which he complimented with a bold, thick silver choker.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Porter on the carpet, and the stylish star gleefully touted his "voluminous" pantsuit.

"It's so fabulous, because I have embraced what Old Hollywood used to be," he explained. "I love dressing up, I've always loved dressing up. And the fact that I've created this space where I get to do whatever I want is fabulous. It's so much fun!"

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

The bold ensemble showcased the star's toned shoulders and arms, which he covered in temporary body art butterflies. As Porter explained, "The butterflies are a symbol of the transgender community."

"[They represent] how you come from the cocoon, you come as one thing, and then you transform into something else," Porter shared. "So I wanted to honor my peeps tonight."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Porter wowed in an angelic white Alex Vinash suit at the 2020 Golden Globes just last week. His ensemble featured a jacket with a six-foot-long feathered train, which was carried by his stylist as he glided on the red carpet.

Photo by Todd Williamson/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Last year, Porter took home the Emmy for his performance as Pray Tell on the FX series. His win made history, as he was the first openly gay black man to receive the award in the lead actor category.

When asked about the significance of the series, which has been renewed for a third season, he said that "it’s a difficult story, and it has to be told honestly. And that’s the part I’m most proud of, is that we get to see people who choose life anyway, you know, through the darkest times and circumstances."

For more red carpet arrivals, click through the gallery, ahead.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Billy Porter's 2020 Golden Globes Train Is So Long It Requires Its Own Handler

Watch Billy Porter and Billie Eilish Meet for the First Time at the 2019 AMAs (Exclusive)

Billy Porter Reveals He's Starring in Live-Action ‘Cinderella’ Adaptation

Emmys 2019: Billy Porter on How This Year Has Exceeded His Dreams (Exclusive)