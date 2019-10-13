Billy Porter just confirmed that he's going to be the fairy godmother in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Cinderella.

The Pose star was at the New Yorker Festival on Saturday, where he shared the exciting casting news via the prestigious magazine's Instagram Story.

"I have a couple movies that I'm working on," he said in the clip. "I'm gonna be playing the fairy godmother in the new Cinderella movie with Camila Cabello."

In April, ET learned that Cabello was going to make her film debut in fairytale remake. The film is based on an original idea from James Corden, who will be producing alongside Leo Pearlman of Fulwell 73. Cabello is also integrally involved in creating new music for the movie, which has been fast-tracked for production. Director Kay Cannon has signed on as well. The film's release date is set for Feb. 5, 2021.

One day before Porter confirmed his role, it was reported that Broadway veteran Idina Menzel is in talks to play Evelyn, the evil stepmother in the film, according to Deadline.

At the Emmys last month, ET spoke with Porter after he became the first openly gay black man to win in the lead actor category, where he assured fans that he's just getting started.

"You know, I'm so grateful to live long enough to see the day where a queer black man can stand up in front of the world and say, 'I'm here. I'm not going nowhere. So get used to it,'" he said backstage.

