Phoebe Waller-Bridge has Jennifer Lopez to thank for helping inspiring her Amazon comedy series, Fleabag. The British actress and writer gave Lopez a “random shoutout” during her acceptance speech at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

“You have no idea how much you can inspire people just by doing your work, and somebody inspires this show in a way that she’ll never know and that’s J.Lo,” Waller-Bridge revealed upon winning the trophy for Best Comedy. “I don’t know where she is, but I decided that priest’s favorite song was 'Jenny From the Block,' and it opened the entire character up for me.”

“I don’t know where she is, but thank you, J.Lo,” Waller-Bridge added.

Lopez, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Hustlers, was in the audience alongside her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Aside from thanking Lopez, Waller-Bridge also thanked her sister, Isobel Waller-Bridge, who composed the music for Fleabag. “There are slightly mediocre bits in Fleabag that are elevated by her score,” she quipped.

Waller-Bridge has been enjoying a stellar awards season this year with a Golden Globe win for Best Actress and three Critics' Choice Television Awards, including Best Comedy Series. The winning streak seems like the perfect ending, since Fleabag isn’t likely to return for a third season.

The Emmy-winning dramatic comedy, which is based on Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show, premiered in 2016.

