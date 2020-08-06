2020 Emmys: How to Stream the Most-Nominated Shows

When the nominees for the 2020 Emmy Awards were announced, HBO’s Watchmen came out on top with 26 total nominations. The limited series was followed by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20, which is the most-nominated comedy series of the year, and then Ozark and Succession, both with 18, making them tied for the most-nominated drama series.

Additionally, nine other scripted and nonscripted series -- including Hollywood, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Schitt’s Creek -- received 10 or more total Emmy nominations.

With the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel coming up on Sept. 20 on ABC, here’s ET’s guide to streaming the most-nominated shows on Amazon, Disney+, Netflix and more.

Watchmen

Emmy Nominations: 26, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Where to Watch: HBO, HBO Max

Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are outlaws, the series embraces the nostalgia of the groundbreaking source material -- the iconic graphic novel from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons -- while breaking new ground in a way that only creator Damon Lindelof can. Starring Emmy nominees Regina King and Jean Smart, the adaptation takes place over 30 years after the events of the graphic novel, while taking on the racial divide in the United States and recent controversies surrounding law enforcement.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Emmy Nominations: 20, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino struck gold again with this acclaimed series about a newly single housewife pursuing her passion as a stand-up comic while pushing back against social and gender norms of the 1950s and ‘60s. Now in season 3, the series stars Emmy winnners and nominees Rachel Brosnahan as Midge, whose comedy career has reached new heights, with Alex Borstein playing her tough but lovable manager, Susie.

Ozark

Emmy Nominations: 18, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Where to Watch: Netflix

This celebrated crime thriller stars Jason Bateman as the patriarch of a fractured family forced to relocate to the Ozarks following a money laundering scheme gone wrong. Season 3, which is nominated this year, shifts focus to the matriarch played by Laura Linney, with last year's Emmy winner, Julia Garner, continuing to earn acclaim for her performance.

Succession

Emmy Nominations: 18, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Where to Watch: HBO, HBO Max

This searing and darkly funny family drama follows ruthless patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), owner of one of the world’s biggest media and entertainment conglomerates, who shamelessly pits his children -- Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Connor (Alan Ruck), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) -- against each other as he dangles power and responsibility over them.

Disney+ / NBC / Pop TV / Netflix

The Mandalorian

Emmy Nominations: 15, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Character Voiceover Performance

Where to Watch: Disney+

Set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, this Star Wars spinoff follows the travails of a lone gunfighter (voiced by Pedro Pascal) in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. “You can't begin to imagine the level of art and technology that is being put into this production and the different departments,” Pascal told ET about the ambitious and acclaimed live-action series, which has earned several nominations for its special effects.

Saturday Night Live

Emmy Nominations: 15, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Where to Watch: Hulu, Peacock

Saturday Night Live continues to be a staple at the Emmys, thanks to its timely commentary, hilarious sketches and amazing guest stars, including a nominated appearance by Brad Pitt, who portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci in the cold open of one episode. Meanwhile, cast members Kate McKinnon and others continue to earn well-deserved acting nominations.

Schitt’s Creek

Emmy Nominations: 15, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Where to Watch: Netflix

Co-created by Eugene Levy and his son, Dan, this charming comedy tells the story of a wealthy family that loses their entire fortune and is forced to rebuild their lives in the titular small town -- their only remaining asset. Over the course of its six-season run, the Roses -- patriarch Johnny (Eugene Levy), his wife and former soap actress, Moira (Catherine O'Hara), and their two privileged children, David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) -- adjusted to a simpler life and became permanent fixtures in a surprisingly accepting community.

The Crown

Emmy Nominations: 13, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Where to Watch: Netflix

Peter Morgan’s award-winning historical drama recounts Queen Elizabeth’s life in the monarchy. Every two seasons, the entire cast changes as the show progresses through time, with Claire Foy portraying the young queen and Olivia Colman taking over in her later years. And it is Colman's reign in season 4 that's being recognized this year with 13 nominations.

Netflix / HBO / Hulu / FX on Hulu

Hollywood

Emmy Nominations: 12, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Where to Watch: Netflix

The star-studded limited series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers -- Jack (David Corenswet), Raymond (Darren Criss), Archie (Jeremy Pope), Camille (Laura Harrier) and Claire (Samara Weaving) -- trying to make it during the Golden Age of Tinseltown, no matter the costs or setbacks they face. The lives of these fictional characters unfold alongside the real-life events and personalities that helped define Hollywood at the time.

Westworld

Emmy Nominations: 11, including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Where to Watch: HBO, HBO Max

This spellbinding sci-fi series about androids in a luxury amusement park continued to wow with season 3, which sees the world of the series expanding beyond the confines of the park and spilling over into the real world. While the plotlines may have left fans confused at times, the performances by the likes of Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright, both nominees again this year, continue to ground even the craziest of twists with a sense of humanity.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Emmy Nominations: 10, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Where to Watch: Hulu

The Emmy-winning drama about the plight of women under the rule of the totalitarian society of Gilead continues to follow June (previous Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss) as she struggles to stay alive, save her daughters, Hannah and Nichole, and ultimately escape a life of persecution in season 3, as the series moves further and further away from the source material, Margaret Atwood's acclaimed novel.

Mrs. America

Emmy Nominations: 10, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Where to Watch: FX on Hulu

The limited series revisits the 1970s Equal Rights Amendment battle with Cate Blanchett leading an ensemble cast as Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative constitutional lawyer and opponent of the proposed amendment. While viewers get an inside look into Schlafly’s rise within the political arena, it’s not a biopic focused solely on her story. “It’s about the various sections of the women’s movement,” the actress said.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Emmy Nominations: 10, including Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Where to Watch: VH1

Each season 14 drag queen vies for the coveted title of America's Next Drag Superstar, and season 12 was no different. In fact, the battle was as fierce as ever, with one contestant being eliminated from the beginning and coronavirus pandemic forcing the final three queens to compete remotely via a virtual finale. But that didn't stop the competition, hosted by RuPaul, from being a sensation over a decade into its run.

