The 36th Film Independent Spirit Awards may be breaking from tradition this year -- with the ceremony taking place on the Thursday before the Oscars instead of that Saturday -- but one thing remains the same: The Spirit Awards is still tapping Hollywood's biggest stars to hand out awards for indie filmmaking.

Cate Blanchett, Maria Bakalova, Kumail Nanjiani, Laura Dern, Leslie Odom Jr., Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Dominique Fishback and Don Cheadle will serve as presenters at this year's Spirit Awards, ET can exclusively announce.

In addition to presenting, Odom Jr. will be honored during the ceremony: One Night in Miami director Regina King and her cast, along with the film's casting director, are this year's recipients of the Robert Altman Award.

Dern, meanwhile, is a returning winner as part of Marriage Story's ensemble, which received the Robert Altman Award in 2020. Dern also received a tribute from The Gay Men's Choir, which was the highlight of last year's show, hands down:

This final batch of presenters join previously announced Daveed Diggs, Julia Garner, Kathryn Hahn, Annie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Lulu Wang and Renée Zellweger.

Saturday Night Live's Melissa Villaseñor hosts the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards, which air live on Thursday, April 22 at 10:00 p.m. ET on IFC and AMC+. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Spirit Awards coverage.

