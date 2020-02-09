As if her awards season success wasn't enough, Laura Dern just got almost an entire song dedicated to her from the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles. The Marriage Story star was clearly not expecting the epic moment on Saturday night at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards.

Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza came on stage to celebrate LGBTQ representation in film, declaring, "While we do have some amazing queer films nominated tonight, we wanted to shine a spotlight on some of the gayest moments in other films that you may not have realized were gay."

She then introduced the Gay Men's Chorus of L.A., who started off their performance by citing some of this year's biggest moments like "J.Lo pole dancing to Fiona Apple" in Hustlers, "Idina Menzel in Uncut Gems," "The title of the film Diane," and "Renee Zellweger's press tour" for Judy.

The group then seemed to focus on Dern's work in Marriage Story, beginning, "Laura Dern kicking her feet up on the coach. Laura Dern ordering a kale salad. Laura Dern dressed slutty in court. Just all of Laura Dern."

They then began repeating, "Laura Dern," as Glee alum Alex Newell took to the stage to belt out "Laura Dern" with some riffs.

Meanwhile in the audience, Dern was loving the moment. It was clear she was surprised by the whole display, throwing up her hands and laughing as she danced.

"Did this...really happen? Thank you @gaymenschorusla @filmindependent and @jtfirstman for making me realize how much I need a choir to go everywhere with me! 🤯♥️," Dern captioned a clip on Instagram.

The 52-year-old actress has picked up a Golden Globe, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Critics Choice Awards for her Marriage Story role. At this year's Independent Spirit Awards, Marriage Story was recognized with the Robert Altman Award, which is given to a film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.

Dern is also favored to win this Sunday's Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

For more from the acclaimed actress' awards season, watch the clip below:

