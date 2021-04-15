The 2021 Latin American Music Awards brought the star power!

The annual awards ceremony was held Thursday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, with the hottest acts in Latin music celebrating another year of mega hits, Spanglish collaborations and sensational singles and albums. Hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes, this year's Latin AMAs, which aired on Telemundo, included a number of hip-shaking performances, powerful acceptance speeches, touching tributes and moving must-see moments.

Check out the Latin AMAs full winners list.

ET is breaking down all of the best and most memorable moments from the 2021 Latin American Music Awards. Check them out below.

Anitta, Maluma, Wisin & Myke Towers Kick Things Off

There was no shortage of star power to kick off the show. Anitta, Maluma, Wisin & Myke Towers gave the night's first performance, when they joined together for a rendition of the "Mi Niña" remix.

Maluma would go on to also perform "Tonika" with Ziggy Marley, and close the show with Piso 21 to sing their hit "Más De La Una."

Ricky Martin and Dr. Anthony Fauci Encourage Hispanics to Get Vaccinated

In a pre-taped segment, the singer and the chief medical advisor to the president spoke about the importance of getting vaccination amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Later in the ceremony, Martin and Carlos Vives debuted their new collaboration, "Canción Bonita." Having dropped it just two days prior, the Puerto Rican and the Colombian stars did not disappoint with their salsa-tinged love letter to PR.

Camilo and Los Dos Carnales Bring the Desert to Florida

After winning Favorite Pop Album, Camilo and Los Dos Carnales fused their genres to entertain the crowd by singing their song "Tuyo Y Mío." The group leaned into the vibe of the song for their performance, bringing a desert-like set to the BB&T Center in Florida.

Carrie Underwood Makes Her Latin AMAs Debut

The country superstar took the stage with Spanish sensation David Bisbal to perform their bilingual song, "Tears of God." Released back in December, Underwood impressed with her strong vocals and even sung in Spanish.

Karol G and Mariah Angeliq Bring the Girl Power

The talented singers teamed up for the exclusive TV premiere of "El Makinon," which is about breaking all the rules with the girls.

Honoring the Icons

José Luis Rodríguez, also known as "El Puma," received the Legend Award and serenaded fans with a repertoire of ballads such as "Culpable Soy Yo," "Dueño De Ti" and "Agárrense De Las Manos."

Alejandro Fernández was honored with the Icon Award, and revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 which forced him to cancel his in-person appearance.

Before receiving the Extraordinary Evolution Award, Ozuna delivered a jam-packed performance of some of his greatest hits, including "Se Preparo," "Vaina Loca," "Dile Que Tu Me Quieres" and "Si Tu Marido No Te Quiere." There was an extra-special moment when he was surprised by his grandma, who joined him onstage.

Additionally, there was a special tribute for the late Joan Sebastian. His ex-wife Maribel Guardia, introduced Joss Favela who kicked off the performance dedicated to the Mexican singer-songwriter, who died July 13, 2015.

Ana Barbara, in a sultry red gown, then closed the tribute by singing "Secreto de Amor."

Pitbull Pumps Up the Crowd, Like Always

Mr. 305 knows how to get the audience on his feet and he did so with a number of special guests.

Natanael Cano Keeps It Cool and Collected

The 19-year-old gave a mesmerizing performance of his mega-hit "Amor Tumbado." Dressed in a stylish and rockeresque white out, Cano played the guitar as he belted the corrido tumbado.

Get the complete Latin AMAs winners list, plus Latin AMAs' best moments on ETonline.com.

