Becky G is opening up about working and performing with Christina Aguilera. The singer walked the red carpet at this year's Latin GRAMMY Awards on Thursday, and opened up about the bold collaboration.

Speaking with ET's Denny Directo outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Becky G said that working with Aguilera on the new single "Pa Mis Muchachas" was truly "a full-circle moment for me."

"I think she's an incredible woman. Beyond just as an artist, what she's managed to make of herself continuously," Becky G marveled. "How could you not be inspired?"

She also praised the iconic songstress and her dedication to elevating women, sharing, "I think it's one thing to talk about female empowerment, and it's another thing to act on it."

During the star-studded awards show, Becky G and Aguilera -- alongside collaborators Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole -- delivered an electrifying rendition of "Pa Mis Muchachas," that marked Aguilera's first performance at the Latin GRAMMYs since 2000.

"I always used to say that we've gotta do the Latin 'Lady Marmalade,' and now here we are!" Becky G said of the new single."

Becky G also opened up about her friendship with Natti Natasha -- who spoke with ET in September about getting a lot of support from the young singer while pregnant with her baby, Vida.

"I love her so much, I adore her. She's like a sister," Becky G shared. ""I think Vida is literally what brought new life to Natti's life, and its just amazing to witness. I'm just so proud of her... Like, she's an amazing artist and an amazing woman."

Becky said that seeing how motherhood impacted Natasha's life, she said it got her excited for having kids in the future, "100 percent."

"But I think I got some time," Becky G added. "She told me, 'B, there's no rush!' I was like, 'OK, I got you!'"

