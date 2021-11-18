Christina Aguilera is returning to her roots! The "Somos Nada" singer spoke to ET's Denny Directo at the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs Thursday night about going back to her Spanish roots and bringing girl power to the awards show.

"There are no words," Aguilera gushed. "I've been wanting to do this since Mi Reflejo, when I was baby Christina, just coming out with 'Genie,' and all of that. So now as a woman, as a grown woman, and being a mother, having had the career that I've had, I was really able to tap into what I want [to] write about on a deeper level with this."

She continued, "Looking back at my roots, my past, my connection to my father, there's so many different layers on this record, and I got so much material -- I spent the whole month of February going to Miami and meeting the most amazing writers, producers, singers and musicians from all over the world, and I just fell in love with music all over again."

Aguilera, who said there's nothing like Latin music, commented on the girl power and sense of female empowerment that's not only felt on the hit track, but in the air at the Latin GRAMMYs.

"I'm so inspired to be here, and everyone is just so joyful, and with the girls, we've been laughing and having the best time," she shared ahead of the performance of her new Spanish-language single, "Pa Mis Muchachas," with Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole, off her upcoming second Spanish-language album.

"Normally, when you walk into these performances, you get nervous and of course there will be an element of that, but it'll be nice to know I'm with my girls, and we'll be having fun tonight," she added.

The "Genie in a Bottle" songstress last performed at the Latin GRAMMYs in 2000, where she sang "Contigo en la Distancia" and a Spanish version of "Genie in a Bottle." In 2001, her album, Mi Reflejo, won the Latin GRAMMY for Best Female Pop Vocal Album.

The 40-year-old singer gushed about how important her Latin GRAMMY is to her during Wednesday night's Latin Recording Academy's 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades.

"My Latin GRAMMY Award is one of my most valued possessions, and returning to this show brings back incredibly fond memories of my first Latin album, Mi Reflejo," the singer told ET, before praising her Latina colleagues in helping her bring "Pa Mis Muchachas" to life.

"Becky G is a force and I’m grateful to have her be a part of 'Pa Mis Muchachas,' along with two other incredible artists -- Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole," Aguilera added.

