2021 Latin GRAMMYs: Biggest Performances and Most Memorable Moments

The 2021 Latin GRAMMY Awards brought people back together for an unforgettable night!

After last year's toned-down show amid the coronavirus pandemic, the stars returned to Las Vegas to celebrate the best in Latin music. Hosted by Roselyn Sánchez, Ana Brenda Contreras and Carlos Rivera, the awards ceremony featured dynamic performances, heartfelt speeches, and many memorable moments.

As the night comes to a close, here's a look at some of the moments and highlights you'll be talking about tomorrow from the 2021 Latin GRAMMY Awards. And -- check out the winners, here.

Gloria Estefan Opens the Show

The Latin queen kicked off the ceremony by performing a three-song medley, including her iconic song, "Abriendo Puertas," along with "Cuando Hay Amor" and "Magalenha."

Anitta, Carlinhos Brown, Laércio da Costa, Pedro Capó, Farina, Giulia Be and Diego Torres accompanied her for the mega performance.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Camilo and Evaluna Touching Pregnancy Moment

Evaluna and her father, Ricardo Montaner, were on hand to introduce Camilo before his performance. During their intro, Ricardo couldn't have been happier to present his son-in-law, and touched on their family getting bigger. Camilo also gave his baby on the way a shout-out during his acceptance speech.

Camilo and Evaluna are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the news last month in their "Indigo" music video.

John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

A Genre-Blending Performance by Mon Laferte, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho and Gloria Trevi

A pregnant Mon Laferte showed off her powerful vocals as she joined the banda, Trevi and a mariachi for a stunning medley, which included "La Mujer."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Rubén Blades Is the Person of the Year

The Latin music icon delivered a vibrant performance alongside Roberto Delgado & Orquesta featuring an ensemble of 20 musicians. El Residente later gave Blades the Person of the Year award and delivered a heartfelt speech.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Christina Aguilera Brings the Girl Power

Returning to the Latin GRAMMYs stage, Xtina performed "Pa Mis Muchachas" with Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole. She also gave a snippet for her ballad "Somos Nada."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

A Wonderful Juan Gabriel Tribute

Juanes, along with Rubén Albarrán and Meme del Real of Café Tacvba, delighted audiences with a new arrangement of the late singer's iconic "No Tengo Dinero." The song is from Juanes' Latin GRAMMY-winning album, Origen.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

Descemer Bueno, Gente de Zona and Yotuel Inspire

The artists were introduced by Gloria Estefan as they took the stage for a heartfelt, never-before-seen, acoustic rendition of "Patria y Vida." Dedicated to Cuba, the artists all wore white as they were surrounded by candles. The artists took home the Song of the Year awards, among others.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Marília Mendonça Is Honored

The late Serteneja singer-songwriter was remembered during the ceremony. Anitta took a moment during the ceremony to share some words about the late Brazilian star who tragically died in a plane crash earlier this month.

Univision

Alejandro Fernández and Maná Fuse Their Talents

Representing Mexico, the rock band and the ranchero singer performed a new rendition of Maná's classic,"Mariposa Traicionera." The two recently released the song as a remix.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Bad Bunny's Magenta Suit and Epic Closing Performance

The artist took the stage to accept the Best Urban Music Album awards and rocked a sharp pink suit. He later returned to perform his hit song "Maldita Pobreza" off of his album El Último Tour Del Mundo.

¡Felicidades! @Sanbenito Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana 🎶👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMYpic.twitter.com/z5sfxuZjYf — The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 19, 2021

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

