Tank is feeling good! ET spoke with the musician at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards, where he shared how he's faring over a year after he revealed to the world that he was going deaf in his right ear.

"It just feels good to be at Soul Train because this is where we all come together and celebrate our Black excellence," the 46-year-old singer shared. "To be nominated and still be in the game 22 years later... that's just nothing but God, man. So I'm gonna keep doing what I do and let Him do what He do."

Tank, who has completely lost hearing in his ear since he revealed his condition last May, released what he announced to be his final album in August. The artist previously described R&B Money -- his 10th studio album -- as "an uninterrupted sex tape" in an interview with Variety.

Speaking with ET, Tank noted that his music serves to "bring the sexy, bring the relationship... bring the passion to R&B."

"That's what I was raised on, Marvin Gaye, Luther Vandross and the list goes on and on. So I'm just continuing the cycle," he added.

The singer shared that it felt "amazing" for his final album to be recognized, adding that, despite retiring, he still has a lot of plans.

"You got to use the tools that you have. This house still has to be built, so I'm down here," he said. "But I still got one good [ear] left, and it's doing the job. So I'm all right. We got the R&B Money podcast and we get to build more platforms to bring more awareness and understanding to what R&B means to the musical universe."

The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards air Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

