2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominations: The Complete List
On Tuesday, Beanie Feldstein, Naomi Watts and Regina Hall revealed the nominees for the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards, which honor and celebrate independent filmmakers. And for a second year in a row, the awards also recognized the best in television.
This year’s top film nominees include A Chiara, C’mon C’mon, The Lost Daughter, The Novice and Zola, all of which are vying in the Best Feature category. Meanwhile, Blindspotting, It’s a Sin, Reservation Dogs, The Underground Railroad and We Are Lady Parts are all competing in the Best New Scripted Series category on the TV side.
Additionally, Mass, written and directed by Fran Kranz and starring Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, and Martha Plimpton, was selected to receive the Robert Altman Award, which is bestowed upon one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.
Amid several changes to the 2021-2022 awards season, the 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards have vacated its traditional Saturday presentation, the night before the Oscars. This year, the ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 6, 2022, “placing the Spirit Awards squarely in the corridor leading into Oscar voting.” (The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022.)
"Congratulations to this year's nominees – visual storytellers who have made the most original, daring and provocative film and television shows of the year," said Film Independent President Josh Welsh. "The Spirit Awards once again plants its flag on the beach at Santa Monica, and on IFC. We're thrilled to be back and celebrating art that continues to inspire, enlighten and entertain us.”
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Feature
A Chiara
C’mon C’mon
The Lost Daughter
The Novice
Zola
Best First Feature
7 Days
Holler
Queen of Glory
Test Pattern
Wild Indian
Best Director
Janicza Bravo, Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Lauren Hadaway, The Novice
Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure
Best Screenplay
Nikole Beckwith, Together Together
Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
Todd Stephens, Swan Song
Best First Screenplay
Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian
Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada
Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern
Fran Kranz, Mass
Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig
Best Male Lead
Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey
Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian
Udo Kier, Swan Song
Simon Rex, Red Rocket
Best Female Lead
Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice
Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern
Patti Harrison, Together Together
Taylour Paige, Zola
Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One
Best Supporting Male
Colman Domingo, Zola
Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Will Patton, Sweet Thing
Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian
Best Supporting Female
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Amy Forsyth, The Novice
Ruth Negga, Passing
Revika Reustle, Pleasure
Suzanna Son, Red Rocket
Best Cinematography
Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou
Lol Crawley, The Humans
Tim Curtin, A Chiara
Edu Grau, Passing
Ari Wegner, Zola
Best Editing
Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara
Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn
Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice
Joi McMillon, Zola
Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Best International Film
Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)
Drive My Car (Japan)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Pebbles (India)
Petite Maman (France)
Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)
Best Documentary
Ascension
Flee
In the Same Breath
Procession
Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
John Cassavetes Award
Given to the best feature made for under $500,000
Cryptozoo
Jockey
Shiva Baby
Sweet Thing
This is Not a War Story
Robert Altman Award
Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast
Mass
Director: Fran Kranz
Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin
Ensemble Cast: Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool
Producers Awards
(The Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films)
Brad Becker-Parton
Pin-Chun Liu
Lizzie Shapiro
Someone to Watch Award
(The Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition)
Alex Camilleri, Luzzu
Michael Sarnoski, Pig
Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society
Truer Than Fiction Award
(The Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition)
Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current
Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi
Debbie Lum, Try Harder!
Best New Scripted Series
Blindspotting
It’s a Sin
Reservation Dogs
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
Black and Missing
The Choe Show
The Lady and The Dale
Nuclear Family
Philly D.A.
Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant
Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting
Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant
Best Ensemble Cast in a Scripted Series
Reservation Dogs
Ensemble Cast: Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone
The 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards will be handed out on Sunday, March 6, 2022 beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
