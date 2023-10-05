2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards kicked off Thursday and celebrated the best in Latin music over the past year.

Mexican music phenom Peso Pluma led the pack going into Thursday's show with a whopping 21 nominations -- including nods for Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Top Latin Album of the Year, among others.

Last year's frontrunner, Bad Bunny, and the Texas-based band Grupo Frontera followed close behind with 15 noms each. Meanwhile, Karol G was the most-nominated female artist with 13 nods.

So who walked away with the night's top honors at the big show -- held at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. -- on Thursday?

See the complete list of winners below (bolded) and check out ETonline.com for all your Billboard Latin Music Awards coverage.

OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES/CATEGORĺAS DE ARTISTAS

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny



Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New

Peso Pluma



Gira del Año / Tour of the Year

Bad Bunny



Artista Crossover del Año/ Crossover Artist of the Year

Marshmello



Global 200 Artista Latino del Año/ Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

SONGS CATEGORIES/CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES



Global 200 Canción Latina del Año/Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:

Manuel Turizo, "La Bachata"



Hot Latin Song Canción del Año/Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”



Hot Latin Song Colaboración Vocal del Año/Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"

Hot Latin Songs Artista del Año, Masculino/Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Peso Pluma



Hot Latin Songs Artista del Año, Femenina/Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Karol G



Hot Latin Songs Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo /Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Grupo Frontera



Hot Latin Songs Sello Discográfico del Año/Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin



Canción del Año, Latin Airplay/Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”



Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay/Latín Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin



Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”



Canción del Año, Streaming/Streaming Song of the Year:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

ALBUM CATEGORIES/CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES



Top Latin Album del Año/Top Latin Album of the Year:

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

Top Latin Albums Artista del Año, Masculino/Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny



Top Latin Albums Artista del Año, Femenina/Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Karol G



Top Latin Albums Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo/Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group"

Fuerza Regida



Top Latin Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/ Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

Rimas

LATIN POP CATEGORIES/ CATEGORĺA LATIN POP



Artista Latin Pop del Año, Solista/Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Shakira



Artista Latin Pop del Año, Dúo o Grupo/Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Maná



Canción Latin Pop del Año/Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Latin Pop Airplay Sello Discográfico del Año/Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin



Álbum Latin Pop del Año/Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera



Latin Pop Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

Universal Music Latin Entertainment



CATEGORĺA TROPICAL /TROPICAL CATEGORIES



Artista Tropical del Año, Solista/Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Romeo Santos



Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo/Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura



Canción Tropical del Año/Tropical Song of the Year:

Manuel Turizo, "La Bachata"



Tropical Airplay Sello Discográfico del Año/Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Tropical Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES/CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO



Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista/Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

Peso Pluma



Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo/Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Fuerza Regida



Canción Regional Mexicana del Año/Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”



Regional Mexican Airplay Sello Discográfico del Año/Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

Universal Music Latin Entertainment



Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año/Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Ivan Cornejo, Dañado



Regional Mexican Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

Del

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES/CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM



Artista Latin Rhythm del Año, solista/Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

Bad Bunny

Artista Latin Rhythm del Año, Dúo o Grupo/Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Wisin & Yandel



Canción Latin Rhythm del Año/Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, "Tití Me Preguntó"



Latin Rhythm Airplay Sello Discográfico del Año/Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin



Álbum Latin Rhythm del Año/Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito



Latin Rhythm Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

Rimas



WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES/CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA



Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:

Peso Pluma



Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year:

Prajin Music Publishing, BMI



Corporación Editora del Año/ Publishing Corporation of the Year:

Sony Music Publishing



Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:

Edgar Barrera

PREMIOS ESPECIALES / SPECIAL AWARDS



Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística/ Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award:

Los Ángeles Azules



Premio Billboard ĺcono / Billboard Icon Award

Ivy Queen



Premio Billboard Espíritu de la Esperanza/ Billboard Spirit of Hope Award

Karol G

