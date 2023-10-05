2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The awards show celebrated the best in Latin music over the past year.
The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards kicked off Thursday and celebrated the best in Latin music over the past year.
Mexican music phenom Peso Pluma led the pack going into Thursday's show with a whopping 21 nominations -- including nods for Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Top Latin Album of the Year, among others.
Last year's frontrunner, Bad Bunny, and the Texas-based band Grupo Frontera followed close behind with 15 noms each. Meanwhile, Karol G was the most-nominated female artist with 13 nods.
So who walked away with the night's top honors at the big show -- held at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. -- on Thursday?
See the complete list of winners below (bolded).
OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES/CATEGORĺAS DE ARTISTAS
Artista del Año / Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New
Peso Pluma
Gira del Año / Tour of the Year
Bad Bunny
Artista Crossover del Año/ Crossover Artist of the Year
Marshmello
Global 200 Artista Latino del Año/ Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
SONGS CATEGORIES/CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES
Global 200 Canción Latina del Año/Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:
Manuel Turizo, "La Bachata"
Hot Latin Song Canción del Año/Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Hot Latin Song Colaboración Vocal del Año/Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"
Hot Latin Songs Artista del Año, Masculino/Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Peso Pluma
Hot Latin Songs Artista del Año, Femenina/Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G
Hot Latin Songs Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo /Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Grupo Frontera
Hot Latin Songs Sello Discográfico del Año/Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Canción del Año, Latin Airplay/Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay/Latín Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
Canción del Año, Streaming/Streaming Song of the Year:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
ALBUM CATEGORIES/CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES
Top Latin Album del Año/Top Latin Album of the Year:
Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
Top Latin Albums Artista del Año, Masculino/Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Albums Artista del Año, Femenina/Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G
Top Latin Albums Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo/Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group"
Fuerza Regida
Top Latin Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/ Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Rimas
LATIN POP CATEGORIES/ CATEGORĺA LATIN POP
Artista Latin Pop del Año, Solista/Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Shakira
Artista Latin Pop del Año, Dúo o Grupo/Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Maná
Canción Latin Pop del Año/Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
Latin Pop Airplay Sello Discográfico del Año/Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Álbum Latin Pop del Año/Latin Pop Album of the Year:
Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera
Latin Pop Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
CATEGORĺA TROPICAL /TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Artista Tropical del Año, Solista/Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Romeo Santos
Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo/Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Canción Tropical del Año/Tropical Song of the Year:
Manuel Turizo, "La Bachata"
Tropical Airplay Sello Discográfico del Año/Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Tropical Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES/CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista/Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
Peso Pluma
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo/Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Fuerza Regida
Canción Regional Mexicana del Año/Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Regional Mexican Airplay Sello Discográfico del Año/Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año/Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
Regional Mexican Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
Del
LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES/CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM
Artista Latin Rhythm del Año, solista/Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
Bad Bunny
Artista Latin Rhythm del Año, Dúo o Grupo/Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Wisin & Yandel
Canción Latin Rhythm del Año/Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny, "Tití Me Preguntó"
Latin Rhythm Airplay Sello Discográfico del Año/Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Álbum Latin Rhythm del Año/Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
Latin Rhythm Albums Sello Discográfico del Año/Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
Rimas
WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES/CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA
Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:
Peso Pluma
Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year:
Prajin Music Publishing, BMI
Corporación Editora del Año/ Publishing Corporation of the Year:
Sony Music Publishing
Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:
Edgar Barrera
PREMIOS ESPECIALES / SPECIAL AWARDS
Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística/ Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award:
Los Ángeles Azules
Premio Billboard ĺcono / Billboard Icon Award
Ivy Queen
Premio Billboard Espíritu de la Esperanza/ Billboard Spirit of Hope Award
Karol G
