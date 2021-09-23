Belinda and Christian Nodal Share Sweet PDA-Moment at Billboard Latin Music Awards
Camila Cabello’s ‘Don’t Go Yet’ Music Video Is an ‘80s Dream!
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Show Off Sexy Styles at Met Gala…
Camila Cabello Stuns in Sparkling High-Low Gown at 'Cinderella' …
Camila Cabello Took Tequila Shots and Sang ‘Wicked’ Before First…
2021 MTV VMAs: Every ‘Big Surprise’ to Expect
Mariah Carey Gives Ryan Reynolds Major Side Eye as They Duet 'Fa…
‘That Thing You Do’ Cast Reunites for 25th Anniversary (Exclusiv…
‘RHOA’ Stars Reunite at NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg’s Memorial
Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Go on Double Date With A$AP Rocky and Ke…
Liam Payne Jokes About Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit
Met Gala: Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe!
Saweetie Shows Lots of Skin in Crystal-Covered Look at Met Gala …
Met Gala 2021: Ciara Praises Natalia Bryant, Wears Russell Wilso…
Met Gala 2021: Maluma Gets Flirty With Donatella Versace on the …
Doja Cat Stuns in Six Outfit Changes at 2021 MTV VMAs
'New Amsterdam' Trailer Teases Max and Helen's Romantic Next Ste…
Lizzo Shares NSFW Reason for VMAs Absence on TikTok
Clint Eastwood on Acting at 91 in Latest Western ‘Cry Macho’ (Ex…
Max Harwood on Channeling Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande in ‘Everybod…
Belinda and Christian Nodal shared a sweet PDA-filled moment at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
The 29-year-old actress/singer and the 22-year-old norteño singer were on hand at the awards ceremony in Miami on Thursday. After the "Botella Tras Botella" crooner won the Billboard Latin Music award for Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo the camera panned to him and Belinda.
When Nodal stood up to accept the award, Belinda also got up, hugged her fiancé and kissed him. The sweet moment was captured and praised by the couple's fans and followers on social media.
During his speech, Nodal also gave his soon-to-be-wife a shout-out, calling her the love of his life and thanking her and his parents for being there with him.
Belinda, who co-starred in The Cheetah Girls 2, and Nodal got engaged in May, after dating for almost a year.
"Ladies and gentlemen, Belinda Peregrin Schull has just made me the luckiest man on Earth," Nodal wrote in Spanish on Instagram.
The two met on the set of TV Azteca's La Voz, making their relationship Instagram official when Nodal shared a video of the two kissing. The two recently collaborated on "Si Nos Dejan," the title track for Univision’s telenovela of the same name.
For more ET's 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards coverage, see below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Camila Cabello Sizzles in Red Mini Dress at Billboard Latin Awards
Bad Bunny & Girlfriend Have Date Night at Billboard Latin Music Awards
2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards: The Complete Winners List