Belinda and Christian Nodal shared a sweet PDA-filled moment at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The 29-year-old actress/singer and the 22-year-old norteño singer were on hand at the awards ceremony in Miami on Thursday. After the "Botella Tras Botella" crooner won the Billboard Latin Music award for Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo the camera panned to him and Belinda.

When Nodal stood up to accept the award, Belinda also got up, hugged her fiancé and kissed him. The sweet moment was captured and praised by the couple's fans and followers on social media.

Con este beso de enamorada @belindapop celebró el premio otorgado a @elnodal en los #Billboards2021 🎶



¿Cuántos 💕 para una de las parejas más 🔥 del momento? pic.twitter.com/QMTUsA5QqP — Premios Billboard (@LatinBillboards) September 24, 2021

During his speech, Nodal also gave his soon-to-be-wife a shout-out, calling her the love of his life and thanking her and his parents for being there with him.

Belinda, who co-starred in The Cheetah Girls 2, and Nodal got engaged in May, after dating for almost a year.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Belinda Peregrin Schull has just made me the luckiest man on Earth," Nodal wrote in Spanish on Instagram.

The two met on the set of TV Azteca's La Voz, making their relationship Instagram official when Nodal shared a video of the two kissing. The two recently collaborated on "Si Nos Dejan," the title track for Univision’s telenovela of the same name.

