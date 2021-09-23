It was date night for Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri!

The "La Anoche de Anoche" singer and his longtime girlfriend made a public appearance at the 2021 Billboard Latin Awards. The two made a stylish duo as they posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

Bad Bunny rocked a baby blue suit with a white shirt and white shoes. He accessories with a slew of rings, necklace and colored sunglasses. His lady love wore a gorgeous multi-colored gown with a thigh-high slit and black heels. Amid engagement and marriage rumors, the two were without visible wedding rings.

Bad Bunny met the jewelry designer in 2017 while at dinner with his dad and brother in Puerto Rico. The "Yo Perreo Sola" singer told Rolling Stone that after that encounter they've been dating ever since.

Last year, Bad Bunny told ET that he couldn't be more grateful to have his "perfect quarantine partner" in Berlingeri.

"Yeah I'm still in love. [It's] great. No pudo sido mejor. I think [it's been] perfect. My perfect quarantine partner," he said about life with Berlingeri during the pandemic, before setting the rumors straight. "No, I'm not married."

He did however allude that he might be engaged, saying, "Maybe it can be that. But I think that weddings and get[ting] married scare me. A lot."

Its' a big night for Bad Bunny, as he earned 22 nominations across 13 categories. For more on ET's Billboard Latin Music Awards coverage, see below.

